Four-time champions Germany to train in Dubai ahead of 2022 World Cup

Four-time world champions Germany will set up a short training camp in Dubai before the World Cup later this year.

The 2014 tournament winners, now managed by Hansi Flick, will arrive in the emirate on November 14 to ramp up preparations for the global finals in Qatar - that begins November 21 - before then flying to Doha on November 17. A friendly in Dubai, perhaps against the UAE, has been mooted.

Drawn in Group E, Germany commence their quest for a fifth World Cup crown on November 23 against Japan, and then face Spain before rounding off that stage on December 1 against either Costa Rica or New Zealand. Those two sides meet in Doha on June 14 to decide the final World Cup slot.

The confirmation of Germany’s Dubai camp follows the announcement on Wednesday that Argentina will train in Abu Dhabi before the World Cup. The reigning Copa America champions, attempting to win a third World Cup title, contested the 2014 final against Germany, losing 1-0 in extra-time to a Mario Goetze goal.

The German national team have previously spent time in Dubai, in June 2009, when they played the UAE in a friendly. The visitors at Al Maktoum Stadium ran out 7-2 winners. Germany went on the finish third in the World Cup the following year, in South Africa. Germany were world champions in 1954, 1974, 1990 and 2014.