Immobile, Vlahovic, Abraham: Serie A top scorers 2021/22 - in pictures

AC Milan were crowned Serie A champions on Sunday after holding off the challenge of old rivals Inter Milan.

Stefano Pioli's side defeated Sassuolo 3-0, with Olivier Giroud scoring twice, on the final day to finish two points ahead of Inter, while Inter defeated Sampdoria by the same scoreline at the San Siro.

With last season's top scorers Cristiano Ronaldo and Romelu Lukaku both now plying their trade back in England – for Manchester United and Chelsea, respectively – it was left to an old Serie A top gun to top the charts.

Lazio attacker Ciro Immobile became the first Italian striker to win the Capocannoniere award four times after yet another impressive season for the Rome club.

The 32-year-old now sits 13th in the all-time Italian top-flight scorers with 182 goals in 290 games, one behind Argentine great Gabriel Batistuta, with the likes of Alessandro Del Piero (177) and Giuseppe Signori (188) well within his sights.

At Lazio's capital city rivals Roma, Tammy Abraham has enjoyed a fine first season in Italian football.

The former Chelsea striker struck for Jose Mourinho's team in their victory at Torino on Friday setting a new scoring record for an English player in a single Serie A season.

“Like I’ve always said, I fell in love with this club from the first day," said the 24-year-old. "It’s been a good year for me."

You can see the list of top goalscorers and goal providers from the 2021/22 Serie A season in the gallery above. To move on to the next photo, click on the arrows or if using a mobile device, simply swipe.