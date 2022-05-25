Tammy Abraham trains with Roma as Jose Mourinho chases European title record - in pictures

History will be on Jose Mourinho's side on Wednesday when his Roma side take on Dutch team Feyenoord in the Europa Conference League final.

The Roma manager has a stellar record in European competitions. He is the first manager to take four different clubs to a European final, and has won all four of his previous continental finals, with Porto (2003 Uefa Cup and 2004 Champions League), Inter Milan (2010 Champions League), and Manchester United (2017 Europa League).

Mourinho will be looking to become the third manager, after Giovanni Trappatoni and Udo Lattek, to win three different Uefa titles.

Mourinho, 59, has had a mixed season in Serie A, however. At the weekend, Tammy Abraham scored twice as Roma defeated Torino 3-0 in their final league game of the season to claim sixth place in the table and secure a spot in next season's Europa League.

English striker Abraham has fuelled Roma's campaign this season, emerging as a fan favourite by scoring 27 goals in all competitions to justify his €36 million ($38m) signing from Chelsea.

It has been quite a turnaround for the England international who quickly fell out of favour with Blues' manager Thomas Tuchel when the German replaced Frank Lampard.

A lot of credit for that goes to Mourinho, who has created a strong team spirit and got the best out of key summer signing Abraham.

"You're finished when you no longer have passion for the game," Mourinho had said earlier. "It's up to us coaches to decide when enough is enough and you've got to wait a lot longer for that to happen to me."

Roma were last in a continental final 31 years ago – when they lost the Uefa Cup to Inter Milan – and their fans haven't seen their team lift a trophy since 2008. But the squad was hard in training on Tuesday to prepare for Wednesday's Europa Conference League final, and the best photos from the session can be seen inn the photo gallery above.

