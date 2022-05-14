Predictions: Liverpool win FA Cup, Man City take a step closer to Premier League title

Manchester City can take a step closer to the Premier League title with closest rivals Liverpool facing Chelsea in the FA Cup final on Saturday.

City travel to London to take on West Ham United where a victory for Pep Guardiola's side will take them six points clear of Liverpool with one game remaining, leaving the Reds with no margin for error when their league commitments resume on Tuesday away to Southampton.

Liverpool kick off the action this weekend on Saturday as they face Chelsea in a repeat of the League Cup final.

Jurgen Klopp's side emerged victorious in an epic penalty shootout in that encounter, and can clinch the second trophy of an unprecedented quadruple bid if they can again best the Blues at Wembley. The Reds will also contest the Champions League final against Real Madrid later this month.

There are eight Premier League games on Sunday, starting with Tottenham Hotspur at home to struggling Burnley.

Spurs' win in Thursday's North London derby allowed them to close the gap on fourth-placed Arsenal to a single point, and victory over relegation-threatened Burnley would see Antonio Conte's side leapfrog their neighbours, who travel to Newcastle United in Monday night's match.

For Burnley, who are only above the relegation places thanks to a superior goal difference, avoiding defeat would go some way to ensuring another season of Premier League football, with 18th-placed Leeds United in free-fall and welcoming a buoyant Brighton to Elland Road.

Elsewhere on Sunday, Aston Villa host Crystal Palace, Leicester City travel to already-relegated Watford, Wolves take on Norwich City, who will also be playing in the second tier next season, and Everton's match at home to Brentford sees us out.