Barcelona to play at city's Olympic Stadium while iconic Camp Nou is renovated

Barcelona will play their home games during the 2023-24 season at the city’s Olympic Stadium in Montjuic while Camp Nou is renovated.

The Catalan giants’ iconic home will go under reconstruction as the club aims to modernise their famous stadium.

Work is expected to start in June, and will be completed during the 2025-26 campaign after Barca have received a permit.

The process will begin on the first and second tiers, and the exterior of the ground, with the third tier set to be demolished in the summer of 2023 and rebuilt. There will also be a roof covering both stands.

Camp Nou, which will eventually be renamed ‘Spotify Camp Nou’ due to a new partnership with the club and the music streaming service, will just hold a 50 per cent capacity while the construction work is taking place.

Sustainability will also be a focal point in the development, with photovoltaic panels plastered across the roof, and a 360-degree screen inside the stadium that offers a ‘new fan experience’.

Despite previous reports claiming the club were £1 billion in debt, Barcelona insist they have the funds to be able to complete the transformation, which will cost in the region of £1.27bn.

The Olympic Stadium, meanwhile, has a capacity of 60,713 and was opened in 1929, but was modernised ahead of the Barcelona Olympics in 1992.

“Renovation work on the Camp Nou, the epicentre of the Espai Barça project, will begin this June, as soon as the football season has ended, and in accordance with the building permit approved this morning”, read a statement on Barcelona’s official website.

“The work will focus on the first and second tier, technological aspects, the environs of the stadium, and exterior urbanisation.

Actions inside the Camp Nou will include the demolition of the additional structure in the South Goal zone where the Medical Centre was located, restoration work, anti-carbonation and waterproofing of the stands, as well as structural finishes and the improvement and renovation of retransmission systems.”