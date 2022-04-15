Lyon v West Ham player ratings: Gusto 8, Ndombele 5; Rice 8, Antonio 8, Dawson 8

West Ham United powered into their first major European semi-final since 1976 with an emphatic 3-0 win at Olympique Lyonnais on Thursday to secure a 4-1 aggregate victory in the Europa League quarter-final.

The London side, who won the Cup Winners' Cup in 1965, overpowered their French opponents and goals by Craig Dawson, Declan Rice and Jarrod Bowen set up a repeat of their 1976 semi-final against Eintracht Frankfurt, who knocked out Barcelona.

After a 1-1 draw at home, West Ham soaked up early pressure at the Groupama Stadium before hitting Lyon in ruthless fashion to lead 2-0 at halftime.

Bowen added the third goal soon after the interval and there was no way back for Lyon.

