Lyon v West Ham player ratings: Gusto 8, Ndombele 5; Rice 8, Antonio 8, Dawson 8

Premier League club march into Europa League semi-finals after 3-0 second leg win in France

Craig Easton
Apr 15, 2022
West Ham United powered into their first major European semi-final since 1976 with an emphatic 3-0 win at Olympique Lyonnais on Thursday to secure a 4-1 aggregate victory in the Europa League quarter-final.

The London side, who won the Cup Winners' Cup in 1965, overpowered their French opponents and goals by Craig Dawson, Declan Rice and Jarrod Bowen set up a repeat of their 1976 semi-final against Eintracht Frankfurt, who knocked out Barcelona.

After a 1-1 draw at home, West Ham soaked up early pressure at the Groupama Stadium before hitting Lyon in ruthless fashion to lead 2-0 at halftime.

Bowen added the third goal soon after the interval and there was no way back for Lyon.

Reflecting on the performances at Parc Olympique Lyonnais, Craig Easton has provided his player ratings in the photo gallery above. To move on to the next photo, click on the arrows or if using a mobile device, simply swipe.

