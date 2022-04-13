De Bruyne and Grealish take part in Man City training ahead of Atletico tie - in pictures

Manchester City will look to take a step closer to a first Champions League title when the Premier League leaders take on Atletico Madrid in the quarter-final second leg on Wednesday evening.

City hold a 1-0 advantage following last week's first leg at the Etihad, although given their complete domination will be disappointed not to hold a larger lead ahead of the return fixture at the Wanda Metropolitano.

READ MORE Manchester City caught by surprise as Fernandinho announces decision to leave

As City prepare for the clash against Atletico, the build-up has been focused on captain Fernandinho, who used the pre-match press conference as an opportunity to announce he will leave the club when his contract expires at the end of the season - an announcement that caught even his manager, Pep Guardiola, by surprise.

The Brazilian midfielder, who has made 373 appearances for City since joining from Shakhtar Donetsk in 2013, has found game time limited this season, but he did take part in the squad's training session on Tuesday.

Fernandinho was joined by the likes of Kevin de Bruyne, scorer of the only goal in last week's first leg, Jack Grealish, and Gabriel Jesus at the City Football Academy on Tuesday as the English champions put the finishing touches on their preparations for Atletico.

The best photos from that training session can be viewed in the photo gallery above. To move on to the next photo, click on the arrows or if using a mobile device, simply swipe.