Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe train with PSG ahead of Rennes game - in pictures

Neymar continued his comeback from injury as he trained with his Paris Saint-Germain teammates on Thursday ahead of their Ligue 1 game against Rennes.

The Brazilian has not played since damaging his left ankle during the win against Saint-Etienne in late November and is closing in on a return to action.

Sergio Ramos also trained on Thursday but neither the veteran defender nor Neymar will play in Friday's game.

Manager Mauricio Pochettino said of the 30-year-old Brazilian forward Neymar: “His progress is very good.”

Table-topping PSG lead second-place Marseille by 13 points with 15 games to play. Rennes — who were the last team to beat PSG in the league, winning 2-0 way back on October 3 — are a further six points back.

Last Sunday, PSG trounced reigning champions Lille 5-1 with Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe among the goals.

The Parisians take on Ramos' former club Real Madrid in the Champions League last-16 first-leg clash at Parc des Princes on Tuesday.

“Football is a game of emotions, when you have created those positive emotions it is much easier to prepare for and perform in the next game,” Pochettino said. “The healthiest way to prepare for the Champions League game is to win tomorrow.”