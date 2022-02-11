Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe train with PSG ahead of Rennes game - in pictures

Ligue 1 leaders take on Rennes on Friday followed by Real Madrid in the Champions League next week

Gareth Cox
Feb 11, 2022
v.1.0 alpha

Neymar continued his comeback from injury as he trained with his Paris Saint-Germain teammates on Thursday ahead of their Ligue 1 game against Rennes.

READ MORE
Lille v Paris Saint-Germain ratings: Grbic 3, Ben Arfa 7; Messi 9, Mbappe 8

The Brazilian has not played since damaging his left ankle during the win against Saint-Etienne in late November and is closing in on a return to action.

Sergio Ramos also trained on Thursday but neither the veteran defender nor Neymar will play in Friday's game.

Manager Mauricio Pochettino said of the 30-year-old Brazilian forward Neymar: “His progress is very good.”

Table-topping PSG lead second-place Marseille by 13 points with 15 games to play. Rennes — who were the last team to beat PSG in the league, winning 2-0 way back on October 3 — are a further six points back.

Last Sunday, PSG trounced reigning champions Lille 5-1 with Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe among the goals.

The Parisians take on Ramos' former club Real Madrid in the Champions League last-16 first-leg clash at Parc des Princes on Tuesday.

“Football is a game of emotions, when you have created those positive emotions it is much easier to prepare for and perform in the next game,” Pochettino said. “The healthiest way to prepare for the Champions League game is to win tomorrow.”

Updated: February 11th 2022, 7:25 AM
Paris Saint-GermainLigue 1Lionel MessiKylian Mbappe
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe train with PSG ahead of Rennes gameStory gallery icon
An image that illustrates this article Juma strikes for Al Wahda's first win over Baniyas in five years
An image that illustrates this article Al Ahly hoping to end marathon schedule with Club World Cup bronzeStory gallery icon
An image that illustrates this article Wolves v Arsenal ratings: Trincao 4, Podence 7; Gabriel 8, Lacazette 6Story gallery icon