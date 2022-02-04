Cameroon v Egypt Afcon ratings: Ngamaleu 8, Ekambi 6; Abou Gabal 9; Salah 6

Goalkeeper Mohamed Abou Gabal was the star for Egypt as the the Pharaohs defeated hosts Cameroon 3-1 in a penalty shootout to reach the Africa Cup of Nations final on Thursday.

Cameroon converted only one of their four spot-kicks, with Gabal blocking two from Harold Moukoudi and James Lea-Siliki before Clinton Njie missed his attempt. Egypt converted all three of their kicks, with star Mohamed Salah not needed in the end.

Egypt will be aiming for a record-extending eighth Afcon title when they face Senegal in Sunday's final at the Olembe Stadium.

The game ended 0-0 after 120 minutes with the biggest flashpoint coming toward the end of regulation when Egypt coach Carlos Queiroz was sent off. He will now be banned from the touchline for Sunday’s final.

It was the first game back at the Olembe Stadium in Yaounde since eight fans died after a crush outside Cameroon’s last-16 game against Comoros last Monday.

"We are very proud of our achievement today but there is one more step to go," said Egypt assistant coach Diaa al-Sayed.

Cameroon, meanwhile, saw their hopes of Afcon glory on home soil ended in heartbreak. They now fight for third place against Burkina Faso.

"We are sad, and so are 27 million Cameroonians, but that's football," said coach Toni Conceicao.

Player ratings from the match can be seen in the picture gallery above.