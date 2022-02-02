Mohamed Salah takes part in Egypt training ahead of Afcon semi-finals - in pictures

Egypt are just two wins away from a record-extending eighth Africa Cup of Nations title, and for their captain and star player Mohamed Salah, a first major international trophy.

Salah has established himself as one of the finest players on the planet, but while Premier League and European Cup success has been achieved with Liverpool, the 29-year-old forward is yet to add to this trophy cabinet with Egypt.

Next up in his quest for an international winners medal is Egypt's 2021 Afcon semi-final against hosts Cameroon on Thursday evening at Stade d'Olembe in Yaounde.

After losing their opening group game to Nigeria, the Pharaohs have gradually improved to eliminate Ivory Coast, on penalties, and Morocco in the knockout stages. Importantly, Salah appears to be warming into the competition after scoring one and assisting the second in the 2-1 quarter-final win over Morocco.

Cameroon, meanwhile, have been strong throughout the tournament and are set to provide Egypt their sternest test yet.

Ahead of the semi-final encounter, Salah and his teammates took to the Olembe stadium pitch to take part in a training session as they prepare to face Cameroon.

