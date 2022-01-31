Senegal v Equatorial Guinea player ratings: Mane 9, Gueye 6; Ganet 7, Buyla 6

Senegal saw off the threat of giant-killers Equatorial Guinea and won 3-1 in their Africa Cup of Nations quarter-final on Sunday to advance to the final four of the tournament in Cameroon.

Famara Diedhiou opened the scoring for Senegal, who then conceded a surprise equaliser to Jannick Buyla, only for substitutes Cheikhou Kouyate and Ismaila Sarr to come on and restore Senegal’s lead and put the result beyond doubt.

Senegal, one of the pre-tournament favourites, have booked a semi-final meeting with Burkina Faso on Wednesday.

