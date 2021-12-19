Barcelona player ratings v Elche: Gavi 9, Dembele 8, Jutgla 8

Barcelona's youngsters spared their blushes again as 19-year-old Nico Gonzalez scored a late winner to seal a much-needed 3-2 victory over Elche.

Nico's strike came after the 22-year-old Ferran Jutgla, making his full debut, and the 17-year-old Gavi had earlier given Barca a two-goal lead at Camp Nou.

But Elche scored twice in 96 seconds shortly after the hour as Tete Morente and Pere Milla pulled the visitors level, only for Nico to drag Barcelona over the line.

The result prevented Barcelona from going four games without a win under Xavi Hernandez and lifts them up to seventh in La Liga, three points behind Rayo Vallecano in fourth, having played a game fewer.

