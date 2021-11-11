UAE's World Cup 2022 hopes take another hit after South Korea defeat

The UAE’s World Cup hopes suffered another set-back on Thursday, when they were defeated 1-0 by South Korea in Goyang.

The result, secured by Hwang Hee-chan’s first-half penalty, means the UAE remain without a win through the first five matches of the final round. As such, they sit fourth in Group A, eight points off the automatic qualification spots for Qatar 2022.

Third place could still offer a route to the global finals; at present, Lebanon occupy that position, one point better off than the UAE before their match later on Thursday against group leaders Iran. The UAE play Lebanon away on Tuesday.

Against South Korea at Goyang Stadium, the second-placed side in the group, Bert van Marwijk’s depleted side were largely outplayed. In the first half alone, the hosts twice stuck the woodwork, through Cho Gue-sung and captain Son Heung-min, while the Tottenham Hotspur star twice rounded goalkeeper Ali Kasheif only to find the side-netting.

Eventually, the opener arrived on 36 minutes, after Ali Salmeen had tripped Hwang In-beom inside the UAE penalty area. Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Hwang coolly rolled home from the spot.

South Korea's Hwang Hee-chan, left, celebrates his goal against the UAE in Goyang. AFP

The UAE came closest to scoring just after the hour, when Ismail Matar’s dummy allowed Tahnoun Al Zaabi to curl an effort from the edge of the Korea area. However, home goalkeeper Kim Seung-gyu palmed away the ball for a corner.

At the other end, Son side-footed wide when through on goal, although the official had flagged for offside. Moments later, Cho headed wide somehow from Son’s cross, with Son then headed against the crossbar in the 74th minute. Seven minutes from time, Son sent a shot off target when well placed, then prodded his next effort straight at Khaseif.

The UAE, who have only once previously qualified for a World Cup, were missing regulars Shaheen Abdulrahman, Mahmoud Khamis, Majed Hassan and Fabio De Lima, with 38-year-old forward Matar making his first appearance for the national team since January 2019.

Van Marwijk's men will take on Lebanon on Tuesday knowing a victory is much needed should they stand any real chance of reaching the World Cup. Third place provides a possible path to Qatar, via a series of play-offs.