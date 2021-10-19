Neymar trains with Messi and Mbappe despite being ruled out of PSG match - in pictures

Brazilian forward Neymar was on Monday ruled out of Paris Saint-Germain's Champions League clash against RB Leipzig after picking up an injury on international duty.

However, the PSG striker took part in a training session at the club's Camp des Loges training ground the same day as the French giants look to continue their promising start in Group A on Tuesday evening.

PSG bounced back from a disappointing draw at Belgian side Club Brugge to defeat Premier League champions Manchester City 2-0 in their last outing, when Lionel Messi opened his account with a spectacular finish. Next up is the group's bottom side Leipzig, who are yet to collect a point, at the Parc des Princes.

Preparing for the match, PSG's players, including Messi, Kylian Mbappe, and Angel Di Maria, went through their paces, while Neymar's presence came as a bit of a surprise given the earlier news of his unavailability.

