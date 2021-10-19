Neymar trains with Messi and Mbappe despite being ruled out of PSG match - in pictures

French club face RB Leipzig in their next Champions League Group A match on Tuesday

Oct 19, 2021

Brazilian forward Neymar was on Monday ruled out of Paris Saint-Germain's Champions League clash against RB Leipzig after picking up an injury on international duty.

However, the PSG striker took part in a training session at the club's Camp des Loges training ground the same day as the French giants look to continue their promising start in Group A on Tuesday evening.

PSG bounced back from a disappointing draw at Belgian side Club Brugge to defeat Premier League champions Manchester City 2-0 in their last outing, when Lionel Messi opened his account with a spectacular finish. Next up is the group's bottom side Leipzig, who are yet to collect a point, at the Parc des Princes.

Preparing for the match, PSG's players, including Messi, Kylian Mbappe, and Angel Di Maria, went through their paces, while Neymar's presence came as a bit of a surprise given the earlier news of his unavailability.

To check out the best photos from PSG's training session, browse through the gallery above. To move on to the next image, click on the arrows or if using a mobile device, simply swipe.

