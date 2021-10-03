Brighton v Arsenal ratings: Lallana 7, Duffy 7; Ramsdale 8, Odegaard 5

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta was satisfied to escape Brighton with a goalless draw following a lacklustre display from his resurgent side.

The high-flying hosts edged a dull Premier League encounter as the Gunners’ three-match winning run was brought to an end.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang headed against the outside of a post for the visitors in the first half but chances were scarce, with just two attempts on target at each end.

“I think it was a point gained because I don’t think we deserved anything more than that,” said Arteta.

“We did deserve the point because we defended really well the last 15 or 20 metres of our pitch.

“But in the end we never felt in control of the game and we struggled to break their press and get a good sequence of passes and impose ourselves in the final third and they made it really tough for us.”

Player ratings from the match can be seen in the picture gallery above. To view the next image, click on the arrows or swipe if on a mobile device.