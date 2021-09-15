Ramon Diaz confident Al Nasr will bounce back against Khor Fakkan

Sebastian Tagliabue (second from left) reacts after scoring in Al Nasr’s 2-1 win over Sharjah in the Arabian Gulf League at the Al Maktoum stadium on Sunday, March 8, 2021. Courtesy PLC

Al Nasr have had mixed fortunes in their three Adnoc Pro League outings so far but manager Ramon Diaz is confident his side will bounce when they meet Khor Fakkan at the Al Maktoum Stadium on Thursday.

The Dubai club were handed a 3-0 beating by Ajman in their opener but came back impressively to crush Al Orooba 5-0 in their next game, only to lose 2-1 to Al Jazira last time out.

“It was a disappointing result against Jazira but we have the quality to come back against Khor Fakkan as we did after the Ajman game,” Diaz said.

“We had a poor game followed by a good game, and then another poor game against Jazira. Those results are now behind us. We are fully focused on the game ahead.”

Diaz pointed they are heading for a difficult league season due to the scheduling of the matches. “I’m not trying to find excuses but the scheduling of the matches are not ideal because of the stoppages after two or three rounds of the league, and that breaks the momentum of a team’s preparations,” the Argentine said.

“I understand the scenario because the World Cup qualifying games were rescheduled after pandemic. However, it doesn’t help us as clubs and interruptions means we don’t get to train with a full squad.”

Diaz is facing a few injury problems with goalkeeper Ahmed Shambeh and Ryan Mendes set to pass fitness tests. “Shambeh is still under treatment for an injury and Ryan is fatigued after returning from national duty,” Diaz said.

“They haven’t joined the training but we still have a day and see if they are fit to play. But whether they are ready or not we still have a pretty good line-up assembled and ready for a win.”

Khor Fakkan have looked solid in their last two matches where they held both Al Wasl (1-1) and Al Wahda (0-0) to stalemates after going down to Al Ain in the opener 3-1.

Their Brazilian manager Caio Zanardi believes they have the momentum on their side when they travel to Dubai. “We are coming after two big games against Wasl and Wahda, and we can look forward to another good performance,” he said.

In Thursday's early game, last season’s runner up Baniyas travel to Al Dhafra.

So what is Spicy Chickenjoy? Just as McDonald’s has the Big Mac, Jollibee has Spicy Chickenjoy – a piece of fried chicken that’s crispy and spicy on the outside and comes with a side of spaghetti, all covered in tomato sauce and topped with sausage slices and ground beef. It sounds like a recipe that a child would come up with, but perhaps that’s the point – a flavourbomb combination of cheap comfort foods. Chickenjoy is Jollibee’s best-selling product in every country in which it has a presence.



The specs: 2018 Mercedes-Benz S 450 Price, base / as tested Dh525,000 / Dh559,000 Engine: 3.0L V6 biturbo Transmission: Nine-speed automatic Power: 369hp at 5,500rpm Torque: 500Nm at 1,800rpm Fuel economy, combined: 8.0L / 100km

David Haye record Total fights: 32

Wins: 28

Wins by KO: 26

Losses: 4

Company Profile Company name: Yeepeey Started: Soft launch in November, 2020 Founders: Sagar Chandiramani, Jatin Sharma and Monish Chandiramani Based: Dubai Industry: E-grocery Initial investment: $150,000 Future plan: Raise $1.5m and enter Saudi Arabia next year

Three ways to limit your social media use Clinical psychologist, Dr Saliha Afridi at The Lighthouse Arabia suggests three easy things you can do every day to cut back on the time you spend online. 1. Put the social media app in a folder on the second or third screen of your phone so it has to remain a conscious decision to open, rather than something your fingers gravitate towards without consideration. 2. Schedule a time to use social media instead of consistently throughout the day. I recommend setting aside certain times of the day or week when you upload pictures or share information. 3. Take a mental snapshot rather than a photo on your phone. Instead of sharing it with your social world, try to absorb the moment, connect with your feeling, experience the moment with all five of your senses. You will have a memory of that moment more vividly and for far longer than if you take a picture of it.

