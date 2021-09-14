Pele to leave intensive care 'in next day or two' after surgery to remove tumour

Brazilian legend Pele attends the 2018 World Cup draw at the Kremlin in Moscow. AP

Pele will leave intensive care in the next few days, his daughter Kely Nascimento said, as the Brazilian football great continues his recovery from surgery.

The 80-year-old, three-time World Cup winner has been in the Alberto Einstein hospital in Sao Paulo since doctors removed a tumour from his colon earlier this month.

"He is doing well post surgery, he is not in pain and is in a good mood (annoyed that he can only eat jello but will persevere!). He will move into a regular room in the next day or two and then go home," Nascimento said on Instagram.

"He is strong and stubborn and with the support and care of the brilliant team at Einstein and all of the love, energy and light that the world is sending, he will get through this!"

The hospital said last Friday that Pele was recovering satisfactorily.

Pele has suffered from hip problems for years and cannot walk unaided. His public appearances were already being cut before the Covid-19 pandemic and since then he has made few unnecessary forays outside his house near Santos.

Nascimento also thanked the thousands of people who had been in contact to wish Pele well in his recovery.

"I wanted to say thank you thank you thank you from the bottom of my heart for all of the loving, concerned and supportive texts, DMs and emails you guys have sent me," she wrote. "I have not had the chance to respond to many but I do read them and I feel hugged."

