Muller and Lewandowski train with Bayern Munich ahead of Barcelona battle - in pictures

Thomas Muller training with Bayern Munich ahead of their Champions League game with Barcelona on Tuesday, September 14. Getty

Bayern Munich begin their bid to win a second Champions League title in three years with a blockbuster battle against Barcelona at Camp Nou.

After drawing their opening game of the Bundesliga season against Borussia Monchengladbach, the reigning German champions have gone on to win their next three games - scoring 12 goals along the way - as they look to make it 10 titles in a row.

Read more Beleaguered Barcelona have little punch up front for heavyweight battle with Bayern Munich

On Saturday, they blitzed last seasons's runners-up RB Leipzig 4-1 at SpVgg Greuther Furth, with Robert Lewandowski, Jamal Musiala, Leroy Sane and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting grabbing the goals.

Bayern, the 2020 European champions who defeated Paris Saint-Germain in the final, were knocked out of last season's Champions League by the French side in the quarter-finals.

This season, Julian Nagelsmann has replaced Hansi Flick in charge, and the 34-year-old was overseeing preparation on Monday when the likes of Thomas Muller, Robert Lewandowski and Serge Gnabry were all out on the training pitch ahead of the Barca game.

Making up the rest of Group E are Portuguese side Benfica and Ukrainian outfit Dynamo Kiev.

How to register as a donor 1) Organ donors can register on the Hayat app, run by the Ministry of Health and Prevention 2) There are about 11,000 patients in the country in need of organ transplants 3) People must be over 21. Emiratis and residents can register. 4) The campaign uses the hashtag #donate_hope

How to register as a donor 1) Organ donors can register on the Hayat app, run by the Ministry of Health and Prevention 2) There are about 11,000 patients in the country in need of organ transplants 3) People must be over 21. Emiratis and residents can register. 4) The campaign uses the hashtag #donate_hope

How to register as a donor 1) Organ donors can register on the Hayat app, run by the Ministry of Health and Prevention 2) There are about 11,000 patients in the country in need of organ transplants 3) People must be over 21. Emiratis and residents can register. 4) The campaign uses the hashtag #donate_hope

How to register as a donor 1) Organ donors can register on the Hayat app, run by the Ministry of Health and Prevention 2) There are about 11,000 patients in the country in need of organ transplants 3) People must be over 21. Emiratis and residents can register. 4) The campaign uses the hashtag #donate_hope

How to register as a donor 1) Organ donors can register on the Hayat app, run by the Ministry of Health and Prevention 2) There are about 11,000 patients in the country in need of organ transplants 3) People must be over 21. Emiratis and residents can register. 4) The campaign uses the hashtag #donate_hope

How to register as a donor 1) Organ donors can register on the Hayat app, run by the Ministry of Health and Prevention 2) There are about 11,000 patients in the country in need of organ transplants 3) People must be over 21. Emiratis and residents can register. 4) The campaign uses the hashtag #donate_hope

How to register as a donor 1) Organ donors can register on the Hayat app, run by the Ministry of Health and Prevention 2) There are about 11,000 patients in the country in need of organ transplants 3) People must be over 21. Emiratis and residents can register. 4) The campaign uses the hashtag #donate_hope

How to register as a donor 1) Organ donors can register on the Hayat app, run by the Ministry of Health and Prevention 2) There are about 11,000 patients in the country in need of organ transplants 3) People must be over 21. Emiratis and residents can register. 4) The campaign uses the hashtag #donate_hope

How to register as a donor 1) Organ donors can register on the Hayat app, run by the Ministry of Health and Prevention 2) There are about 11,000 patients in the country in need of organ transplants 3) People must be over 21. Emiratis and residents can register. 4) The campaign uses the hashtag #donate_hope

How to register as a donor 1) Organ donors can register on the Hayat app, run by the Ministry of Health and Prevention 2) There are about 11,000 patients in the country in need of organ transplants 3) People must be over 21. Emiratis and residents can register. 4) The campaign uses the hashtag #donate_hope

How to register as a donor 1) Organ donors can register on the Hayat app, run by the Ministry of Health and Prevention 2) There are about 11,000 patients in the country in need of organ transplants 3) People must be over 21. Emiratis and residents can register. 4) The campaign uses the hashtag #donate_hope

How to register as a donor 1) Organ donors can register on the Hayat app, run by the Ministry of Health and Prevention 2) There are about 11,000 patients in the country in need of organ transplants 3) People must be over 21. Emiratis and residents can register. 4) The campaign uses the hashtag #donate_hope

How to register as a donor 1) Organ donors can register on the Hayat app, run by the Ministry of Health and Prevention 2) There are about 11,000 patients in the country in need of organ transplants 3) People must be over 21. Emiratis and residents can register. 4) The campaign uses the hashtag #donate_hope

How to register as a donor 1) Organ donors can register on the Hayat app, run by the Ministry of Health and Prevention 2) There are about 11,000 patients in the country in need of organ transplants 3) People must be over 21. Emiratis and residents can register. 4) The campaign uses the hashtag #donate_hope

How to register as a donor 1) Organ donors can register on the Hayat app, run by the Ministry of Health and Prevention 2) There are about 11,000 patients in the country in need of organ transplants 3) People must be over 21. Emiratis and residents can register. 4) The campaign uses the hashtag #donate_hope

How to register as a donor 1) Organ donors can register on the Hayat app, run by the Ministry of Health and Prevention 2) There are about 11,000 patients in the country in need of organ transplants 3) People must be over 21. Emiratis and residents can register. 4) The campaign uses the hashtag #donate_hope

Building boom turning to bust as Turkey's economy slows Deep in a provincial region of northwestern Turkey, it looks like a mirage - hundreds of luxury houses built in neat rows, their pointed towers somewhere between French chateau and Disney castle. Meant to provide luxurious accommodations for foreign buyers, the houses are however standing empty in what is anything but a fairytale for their investors. The ambitious development has been hit by regional turmoil as well as the slump in the Turkish construction industry - a key sector - as the country's economy heads towards what could be a hard landing in an intensifying downturn. After a long period of solid growth, Turkey's economy contracted 1.1 per cent in the third quarter, and many economists expect it will enter into recession this year. The country has been hit by high inflation and a currency crisis in August. The lira lost 28 per cent of its value against the dollar in 2018 and markets are still unconvinced by the readiness of the government under President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to tackle underlying economic issues. The villas close to the town centre of Mudurnu in the Bolu region are intended to resemble European architecture and are part of the Sarot Group's Burj Al Babas project. But the development of 732 villas and a shopping centre - which began in 2014 - is now in limbo as Sarot Group has sought bankruptcy protection. It is one of hundreds of Turkish companies that have done so as they seek cover from creditors and to restructure their debts.

Building boom turning to bust as Turkey's economy slows Deep in a provincial region of northwestern Turkey, it looks like a mirage - hundreds of luxury houses built in neat rows, their pointed towers somewhere between French chateau and Disney castle. Meant to provide luxurious accommodations for foreign buyers, the houses are however standing empty in what is anything but a fairytale for their investors. The ambitious development has been hit by regional turmoil as well as the slump in the Turkish construction industry - a key sector - as the country's economy heads towards what could be a hard landing in an intensifying downturn. After a long period of solid growth, Turkey's economy contracted 1.1 per cent in the third quarter, and many economists expect it will enter into recession this year. The country has been hit by high inflation and a currency crisis in August. The lira lost 28 per cent of its value against the dollar in 2018 and markets are still unconvinced by the readiness of the government under President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to tackle underlying economic issues. The villas close to the town centre of Mudurnu in the Bolu region are intended to resemble European architecture and are part of the Sarot Group's Burj Al Babas project. But the development of 732 villas and a shopping centre - which began in 2014 - is now in limbo as Sarot Group has sought bankruptcy protection. It is one of hundreds of Turkish companies that have done so as they seek cover from creditors and to restructure their debts.

Building boom turning to bust as Turkey's economy slows Deep in a provincial region of northwestern Turkey, it looks like a mirage - hundreds of luxury houses built in neat rows, their pointed towers somewhere between French chateau and Disney castle. Meant to provide luxurious accommodations for foreign buyers, the houses are however standing empty in what is anything but a fairytale for their investors. The ambitious development has been hit by regional turmoil as well as the slump in the Turkish construction industry - a key sector - as the country's economy heads towards what could be a hard landing in an intensifying downturn. After a long period of solid growth, Turkey's economy contracted 1.1 per cent in the third quarter, and many economists expect it will enter into recession this year. The country has been hit by high inflation and a currency crisis in August. The lira lost 28 per cent of its value against the dollar in 2018 and markets are still unconvinced by the readiness of the government under President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to tackle underlying economic issues. The villas close to the town centre of Mudurnu in the Bolu region are intended to resemble European architecture and are part of the Sarot Group's Burj Al Babas project. But the development of 732 villas and a shopping centre - which began in 2014 - is now in limbo as Sarot Group has sought bankruptcy protection. It is one of hundreds of Turkish companies that have done so as they seek cover from creditors and to restructure their debts.

Building boom turning to bust as Turkey's economy slows Deep in a provincial region of northwestern Turkey, it looks like a mirage - hundreds of luxury houses built in neat rows, their pointed towers somewhere between French chateau and Disney castle. Meant to provide luxurious accommodations for foreign buyers, the houses are however standing empty in what is anything but a fairytale for their investors. The ambitious development has been hit by regional turmoil as well as the slump in the Turkish construction industry - a key sector - as the country's economy heads towards what could be a hard landing in an intensifying downturn. After a long period of solid growth, Turkey's economy contracted 1.1 per cent in the third quarter, and many economists expect it will enter into recession this year. The country has been hit by high inflation and a currency crisis in August. The lira lost 28 per cent of its value against the dollar in 2018 and markets are still unconvinced by the readiness of the government under President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to tackle underlying economic issues. The villas close to the town centre of Mudurnu in the Bolu region are intended to resemble European architecture and are part of the Sarot Group's Burj Al Babas project. But the development of 732 villas and a shopping centre - which began in 2014 - is now in limbo as Sarot Group has sought bankruptcy protection. It is one of hundreds of Turkish companies that have done so as they seek cover from creditors and to restructure their debts.

Building boom turning to bust as Turkey's economy slows Deep in a provincial region of northwestern Turkey, it looks like a mirage - hundreds of luxury houses built in neat rows, their pointed towers somewhere between French chateau and Disney castle. Meant to provide luxurious accommodations for foreign buyers, the houses are however standing empty in what is anything but a fairytale for their investors. The ambitious development has been hit by regional turmoil as well as the slump in the Turkish construction industry - a key sector - as the country's economy heads towards what could be a hard landing in an intensifying downturn. After a long period of solid growth, Turkey's economy contracted 1.1 per cent in the third quarter, and many economists expect it will enter into recession this year. The country has been hit by high inflation and a currency crisis in August. The lira lost 28 per cent of its value against the dollar in 2018 and markets are still unconvinced by the readiness of the government under President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to tackle underlying economic issues. The villas close to the town centre of Mudurnu in the Bolu region are intended to resemble European architecture and are part of the Sarot Group's Burj Al Babas project. But the development of 732 villas and a shopping centre - which began in 2014 - is now in limbo as Sarot Group has sought bankruptcy protection. It is one of hundreds of Turkish companies that have done so as they seek cover from creditors and to restructure their debts.

Building boom turning to bust as Turkey's economy slows Deep in a provincial region of northwestern Turkey, it looks like a mirage - hundreds of luxury houses built in neat rows, their pointed towers somewhere between French chateau and Disney castle. Meant to provide luxurious accommodations for foreign buyers, the houses are however standing empty in what is anything but a fairytale for their investors. The ambitious development has been hit by regional turmoil as well as the slump in the Turkish construction industry - a key sector - as the country's economy heads towards what could be a hard landing in an intensifying downturn. After a long period of solid growth, Turkey's economy contracted 1.1 per cent in the third quarter, and many economists expect it will enter into recession this year. The country has been hit by high inflation and a currency crisis in August. The lira lost 28 per cent of its value against the dollar in 2018 and markets are still unconvinced by the readiness of the government under President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to tackle underlying economic issues. The villas close to the town centre of Mudurnu in the Bolu region are intended to resemble European architecture and are part of the Sarot Group's Burj Al Babas project. But the development of 732 villas and a shopping centre - which began in 2014 - is now in limbo as Sarot Group has sought bankruptcy protection. It is one of hundreds of Turkish companies that have done so as they seek cover from creditors and to restructure their debts.

Building boom turning to bust as Turkey's economy slows Deep in a provincial region of northwestern Turkey, it looks like a mirage - hundreds of luxury houses built in neat rows, their pointed towers somewhere between French chateau and Disney castle. Meant to provide luxurious accommodations for foreign buyers, the houses are however standing empty in what is anything but a fairytale for their investors. The ambitious development has been hit by regional turmoil as well as the slump in the Turkish construction industry - a key sector - as the country's economy heads towards what could be a hard landing in an intensifying downturn. After a long period of solid growth, Turkey's economy contracted 1.1 per cent in the third quarter, and many economists expect it will enter into recession this year. The country has been hit by high inflation and a currency crisis in August. The lira lost 28 per cent of its value against the dollar in 2018 and markets are still unconvinced by the readiness of the government under President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to tackle underlying economic issues. The villas close to the town centre of Mudurnu in the Bolu region are intended to resemble European architecture and are part of the Sarot Group's Burj Al Babas project. But the development of 732 villas and a shopping centre - which began in 2014 - is now in limbo as Sarot Group has sought bankruptcy protection. It is one of hundreds of Turkish companies that have done so as they seek cover from creditors and to restructure their debts.

Building boom turning to bust as Turkey's economy slows Deep in a provincial region of northwestern Turkey, it looks like a mirage - hundreds of luxury houses built in neat rows, their pointed towers somewhere between French chateau and Disney castle. Meant to provide luxurious accommodations for foreign buyers, the houses are however standing empty in what is anything but a fairytale for their investors. The ambitious development has been hit by regional turmoil as well as the slump in the Turkish construction industry - a key sector - as the country's economy heads towards what could be a hard landing in an intensifying downturn. After a long period of solid growth, Turkey's economy contracted 1.1 per cent in the third quarter, and many economists expect it will enter into recession this year. The country has been hit by high inflation and a currency crisis in August. The lira lost 28 per cent of its value against the dollar in 2018 and markets are still unconvinced by the readiness of the government under President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to tackle underlying economic issues. The villas close to the town centre of Mudurnu in the Bolu region are intended to resemble European architecture and are part of the Sarot Group's Burj Al Babas project. But the development of 732 villas and a shopping centre - which began in 2014 - is now in limbo as Sarot Group has sought bankruptcy protection. It is one of hundreds of Turkish companies that have done so as they seek cover from creditors and to restructure their debts.

Building boom turning to bust as Turkey's economy slows Deep in a provincial region of northwestern Turkey, it looks like a mirage - hundreds of luxury houses built in neat rows, their pointed towers somewhere between French chateau and Disney castle. Meant to provide luxurious accommodations for foreign buyers, the houses are however standing empty in what is anything but a fairytale for their investors. The ambitious development has been hit by regional turmoil as well as the slump in the Turkish construction industry - a key sector - as the country's economy heads towards what could be a hard landing in an intensifying downturn. After a long period of solid growth, Turkey's economy contracted 1.1 per cent in the third quarter, and many economists expect it will enter into recession this year. The country has been hit by high inflation and a currency crisis in August. The lira lost 28 per cent of its value against the dollar in 2018 and markets are still unconvinced by the readiness of the government under President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to tackle underlying economic issues. The villas close to the town centre of Mudurnu in the Bolu region are intended to resemble European architecture and are part of the Sarot Group's Burj Al Babas project. But the development of 732 villas and a shopping centre - which began in 2014 - is now in limbo as Sarot Group has sought bankruptcy protection. It is one of hundreds of Turkish companies that have done so as they seek cover from creditors and to restructure their debts.

Building boom turning to bust as Turkey's economy slows Deep in a provincial region of northwestern Turkey, it looks like a mirage - hundreds of luxury houses built in neat rows, their pointed towers somewhere between French chateau and Disney castle. Meant to provide luxurious accommodations for foreign buyers, the houses are however standing empty in what is anything but a fairytale for their investors. The ambitious development has been hit by regional turmoil as well as the slump in the Turkish construction industry - a key sector - as the country's economy heads towards what could be a hard landing in an intensifying downturn. After a long period of solid growth, Turkey's economy contracted 1.1 per cent in the third quarter, and many economists expect it will enter into recession this year. The country has been hit by high inflation and a currency crisis in August. The lira lost 28 per cent of its value against the dollar in 2018 and markets are still unconvinced by the readiness of the government under President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to tackle underlying economic issues. The villas close to the town centre of Mudurnu in the Bolu region are intended to resemble European architecture and are part of the Sarot Group's Burj Al Babas project. But the development of 732 villas and a shopping centre - which began in 2014 - is now in limbo as Sarot Group has sought bankruptcy protection. It is one of hundreds of Turkish companies that have done so as they seek cover from creditors and to restructure their debts.

Building boom turning to bust as Turkey's economy slows Deep in a provincial region of northwestern Turkey, it looks like a mirage - hundreds of luxury houses built in neat rows, their pointed towers somewhere between French chateau and Disney castle. Meant to provide luxurious accommodations for foreign buyers, the houses are however standing empty in what is anything but a fairytale for their investors. The ambitious development has been hit by regional turmoil as well as the slump in the Turkish construction industry - a key sector - as the country's economy heads towards what could be a hard landing in an intensifying downturn. After a long period of solid growth, Turkey's economy contracted 1.1 per cent in the third quarter, and many economists expect it will enter into recession this year. The country has been hit by high inflation and a currency crisis in August. The lira lost 28 per cent of its value against the dollar in 2018 and markets are still unconvinced by the readiness of the government under President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to tackle underlying economic issues. The villas close to the town centre of Mudurnu in the Bolu region are intended to resemble European architecture and are part of the Sarot Group's Burj Al Babas project. But the development of 732 villas and a shopping centre - which began in 2014 - is now in limbo as Sarot Group has sought bankruptcy protection. It is one of hundreds of Turkish companies that have done so as they seek cover from creditors and to restructure their debts.

Building boom turning to bust as Turkey's economy slows Deep in a provincial region of northwestern Turkey, it looks like a mirage - hundreds of luxury houses built in neat rows, their pointed towers somewhere between French chateau and Disney castle. Meant to provide luxurious accommodations for foreign buyers, the houses are however standing empty in what is anything but a fairytale for their investors. The ambitious development has been hit by regional turmoil as well as the slump in the Turkish construction industry - a key sector - as the country's economy heads towards what could be a hard landing in an intensifying downturn. After a long period of solid growth, Turkey's economy contracted 1.1 per cent in the third quarter, and many economists expect it will enter into recession this year. The country has been hit by high inflation and a currency crisis in August. The lira lost 28 per cent of its value against the dollar in 2018 and markets are still unconvinced by the readiness of the government under President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to tackle underlying economic issues. The villas close to the town centre of Mudurnu in the Bolu region are intended to resemble European architecture and are part of the Sarot Group's Burj Al Babas project. But the development of 732 villas and a shopping centre - which began in 2014 - is now in limbo as Sarot Group has sought bankruptcy protection. It is one of hundreds of Turkish companies that have done so as they seek cover from creditors and to restructure their debts.

Building boom turning to bust as Turkey's economy slows Deep in a provincial region of northwestern Turkey, it looks like a mirage - hundreds of luxury houses built in neat rows, their pointed towers somewhere between French chateau and Disney castle. Meant to provide luxurious accommodations for foreign buyers, the houses are however standing empty in what is anything but a fairytale for their investors. The ambitious development has been hit by regional turmoil as well as the slump in the Turkish construction industry - a key sector - as the country's economy heads towards what could be a hard landing in an intensifying downturn. After a long period of solid growth, Turkey's economy contracted 1.1 per cent in the third quarter, and many economists expect it will enter into recession this year. The country has been hit by high inflation and a currency crisis in August. The lira lost 28 per cent of its value against the dollar in 2018 and markets are still unconvinced by the readiness of the government under President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to tackle underlying economic issues. The villas close to the town centre of Mudurnu in the Bolu region are intended to resemble European architecture and are part of the Sarot Group's Burj Al Babas project. But the development of 732 villas and a shopping centre - which began in 2014 - is now in limbo as Sarot Group has sought bankruptcy protection. It is one of hundreds of Turkish companies that have done so as they seek cover from creditors and to restructure their debts.

Building boom turning to bust as Turkey's economy slows Deep in a provincial region of northwestern Turkey, it looks like a mirage - hundreds of luxury houses built in neat rows, their pointed towers somewhere between French chateau and Disney castle. Meant to provide luxurious accommodations for foreign buyers, the houses are however standing empty in what is anything but a fairytale for their investors. The ambitious development has been hit by regional turmoil as well as the slump in the Turkish construction industry - a key sector - as the country's economy heads towards what could be a hard landing in an intensifying downturn. After a long period of solid growth, Turkey's economy contracted 1.1 per cent in the third quarter, and many economists expect it will enter into recession this year. The country has been hit by high inflation and a currency crisis in August. The lira lost 28 per cent of its value against the dollar in 2018 and markets are still unconvinced by the readiness of the government under President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to tackle underlying economic issues. The villas close to the town centre of Mudurnu in the Bolu region are intended to resemble European architecture and are part of the Sarot Group's Burj Al Babas project. But the development of 732 villas and a shopping centre - which began in 2014 - is now in limbo as Sarot Group has sought bankruptcy protection. It is one of hundreds of Turkish companies that have done so as they seek cover from creditors and to restructure their debts.

Building boom turning to bust as Turkey's economy slows Deep in a provincial region of northwestern Turkey, it looks like a mirage - hundreds of luxury houses built in neat rows, their pointed towers somewhere between French chateau and Disney castle. Meant to provide luxurious accommodations for foreign buyers, the houses are however standing empty in what is anything but a fairytale for their investors. The ambitious development has been hit by regional turmoil as well as the slump in the Turkish construction industry - a key sector - as the country's economy heads towards what could be a hard landing in an intensifying downturn. After a long period of solid growth, Turkey's economy contracted 1.1 per cent in the third quarter, and many economists expect it will enter into recession this year. The country has been hit by high inflation and a currency crisis in August. The lira lost 28 per cent of its value against the dollar in 2018 and markets are still unconvinced by the readiness of the government under President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to tackle underlying economic issues. The villas close to the town centre of Mudurnu in the Bolu region are intended to resemble European architecture and are part of the Sarot Group's Burj Al Babas project. But the development of 732 villas and a shopping centre - which began in 2014 - is now in limbo as Sarot Group has sought bankruptcy protection. It is one of hundreds of Turkish companies that have done so as they seek cover from creditors and to restructure their debts.

Building boom turning to bust as Turkey's economy slows Deep in a provincial region of northwestern Turkey, it looks like a mirage - hundreds of luxury houses built in neat rows, their pointed towers somewhere between French chateau and Disney castle. Meant to provide luxurious accommodations for foreign buyers, the houses are however standing empty in what is anything but a fairytale for their investors. The ambitious development has been hit by regional turmoil as well as the slump in the Turkish construction industry - a key sector - as the country's economy heads towards what could be a hard landing in an intensifying downturn. After a long period of solid growth, Turkey's economy contracted 1.1 per cent in the third quarter, and many economists expect it will enter into recession this year. The country has been hit by high inflation and a currency crisis in August. The lira lost 28 per cent of its value against the dollar in 2018 and markets are still unconvinced by the readiness of the government under President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to tackle underlying economic issues. The villas close to the town centre of Mudurnu in the Bolu region are intended to resemble European architecture and are part of the Sarot Group's Burj Al Babas project. But the development of 732 villas and a shopping centre - which began in 2014 - is now in limbo as Sarot Group has sought bankruptcy protection. It is one of hundreds of Turkish companies that have done so as they seek cover from creditors and to restructure their debts.

Sunday's fixtures Bournemouth v Southampton, 5.30pm

Manchester City v West Ham United, 8pm

Sunday's fixtures Bournemouth v Southampton, 5.30pm

Manchester City v West Ham United, 8pm

Sunday's fixtures Bournemouth v Southampton, 5.30pm

Manchester City v West Ham United, 8pm

Sunday's fixtures Bournemouth v Southampton, 5.30pm

Manchester City v West Ham United, 8pm

Sunday's fixtures Bournemouth v Southampton, 5.30pm

Manchester City v West Ham United, 8pm

Sunday's fixtures Bournemouth v Southampton, 5.30pm

Manchester City v West Ham United, 8pm

Sunday's fixtures Bournemouth v Southampton, 5.30pm

Manchester City v West Ham United, 8pm

Sunday's fixtures Bournemouth v Southampton, 5.30pm

Manchester City v West Ham United, 8pm

Sunday's fixtures Bournemouth v Southampton, 5.30pm

Manchester City v West Ham United, 8pm

Sunday's fixtures Bournemouth v Southampton, 5.30pm

Manchester City v West Ham United, 8pm

Sunday's fixtures Bournemouth v Southampton, 5.30pm

Manchester City v West Ham United, 8pm

Sunday's fixtures Bournemouth v Southampton, 5.30pm

Manchester City v West Ham United, 8pm

Sunday's fixtures Bournemouth v Southampton, 5.30pm

Manchester City v West Ham United, 8pm

Sunday's fixtures Bournemouth v Southampton, 5.30pm

Manchester City v West Ham United, 8pm

Sunday's fixtures Bournemouth v Southampton, 5.30pm

Manchester City v West Ham United, 8pm

Sunday's fixtures Bournemouth v Southampton, 5.30pm

Manchester City v West Ham United, 8pm

Company profile Name: The Concept Founders: Yadhushan Mahendran, Maria Sobh and Muhammad Rijal Based: Abu Dhabi Founded: 2017 Number of employees: 7 Sector: Aviation and space industry Funding: $250,000 Future plans: Looking to raise $1 million investment to boost expansion and develop new products

Company profile Name: The Concept Founders: Yadhushan Mahendran, Maria Sobh and Muhammad Rijal Based: Abu Dhabi Founded: 2017 Number of employees: 7 Sector: Aviation and space industry Funding: $250,000 Future plans: Looking to raise $1 million investment to boost expansion and develop new products

Company profile Name: The Concept Founders: Yadhushan Mahendran, Maria Sobh and Muhammad Rijal Based: Abu Dhabi Founded: 2017 Number of employees: 7 Sector: Aviation and space industry Funding: $250,000 Future plans: Looking to raise $1 million investment to boost expansion and develop new products

Company profile Name: The Concept Founders: Yadhushan Mahendran, Maria Sobh and Muhammad Rijal Based: Abu Dhabi Founded: 2017 Number of employees: 7 Sector: Aviation and space industry Funding: $250,000 Future plans: Looking to raise $1 million investment to boost expansion and develop new products

Company profile Name: The Concept Founders: Yadhushan Mahendran, Maria Sobh and Muhammad Rijal Based: Abu Dhabi Founded: 2017 Number of employees: 7 Sector: Aviation and space industry Funding: $250,000 Future plans: Looking to raise $1 million investment to boost expansion and develop new products

Company profile Name: The Concept Founders: Yadhushan Mahendran, Maria Sobh and Muhammad Rijal Based: Abu Dhabi Founded: 2017 Number of employees: 7 Sector: Aviation and space industry Funding: $250,000 Future plans: Looking to raise $1 million investment to boost expansion and develop new products

Company profile Name: The Concept Founders: Yadhushan Mahendran, Maria Sobh and Muhammad Rijal Based: Abu Dhabi Founded: 2017 Number of employees: 7 Sector: Aviation and space industry Funding: $250,000 Future plans: Looking to raise $1 million investment to boost expansion and develop new products

Company profile Name: The Concept Founders: Yadhushan Mahendran, Maria Sobh and Muhammad Rijal Based: Abu Dhabi Founded: 2017 Number of employees: 7 Sector: Aviation and space industry Funding: $250,000 Future plans: Looking to raise $1 million investment to boost expansion and develop new products

Company profile Name: The Concept Founders: Yadhushan Mahendran, Maria Sobh and Muhammad Rijal Based: Abu Dhabi Founded: 2017 Number of employees: 7 Sector: Aviation and space industry Funding: $250,000 Future plans: Looking to raise $1 million investment to boost expansion and develop new products

Company profile Name: The Concept Founders: Yadhushan Mahendran, Maria Sobh and Muhammad Rijal Based: Abu Dhabi Founded: 2017 Number of employees: 7 Sector: Aviation and space industry Funding: $250,000 Future plans: Looking to raise $1 million investment to boost expansion and develop new products

Company profile Name: The Concept Founders: Yadhushan Mahendran, Maria Sobh and Muhammad Rijal Based: Abu Dhabi Founded: 2017 Number of employees: 7 Sector: Aviation and space industry Funding: $250,000 Future plans: Looking to raise $1 million investment to boost expansion and develop new products

Company profile Name: The Concept Founders: Yadhushan Mahendran, Maria Sobh and Muhammad Rijal Based: Abu Dhabi Founded: 2017 Number of employees: 7 Sector: Aviation and space industry Funding: $250,000 Future plans: Looking to raise $1 million investment to boost expansion and develop new products

Company profile Name: The Concept Founders: Yadhushan Mahendran, Maria Sobh and Muhammad Rijal Based: Abu Dhabi Founded: 2017 Number of employees: 7 Sector: Aviation and space industry Funding: $250,000 Future plans: Looking to raise $1 million investment to boost expansion and develop new products

Company profile Name: The Concept Founders: Yadhushan Mahendran, Maria Sobh and Muhammad Rijal Based: Abu Dhabi Founded: 2017 Number of employees: 7 Sector: Aviation and space industry Funding: $250,000 Future plans: Looking to raise $1 million investment to boost expansion and develop new products

Company profile Name: The Concept Founders: Yadhushan Mahendran, Maria Sobh and Muhammad Rijal Based: Abu Dhabi Founded: 2017 Number of employees: 7 Sector: Aviation and space industry Funding: $250,000 Future plans: Looking to raise $1 million investment to boost expansion and develop new products

Company profile Name: The Concept Founders: Yadhushan Mahendran, Maria Sobh and Muhammad Rijal Based: Abu Dhabi Founded: 2017 Number of employees: 7 Sector: Aviation and space industry Funding: $250,000 Future plans: Looking to raise $1 million investment to boost expansion and develop new products

Graduated from the American University of Sharjah She is the eldest of three brothers and two sisters Has helped solve 15 cases of electric shocks Enjoys travelling, reading and horse riding

Graduated from the American University of Sharjah She is the eldest of three brothers and two sisters Has helped solve 15 cases of electric shocks Enjoys travelling, reading and horse riding

Graduated from the American University of Sharjah She is the eldest of three brothers and two sisters Has helped solve 15 cases of electric shocks Enjoys travelling, reading and horse riding

Graduated from the American University of Sharjah She is the eldest of three brothers and two sisters Has helped solve 15 cases of electric shocks Enjoys travelling, reading and horse riding

Graduated from the American University of Sharjah She is the eldest of three brothers and two sisters Has helped solve 15 cases of electric shocks Enjoys travelling, reading and horse riding

Graduated from the American University of Sharjah She is the eldest of three brothers and two sisters Has helped solve 15 cases of electric shocks Enjoys travelling, reading and horse riding

Graduated from the American University of Sharjah She is the eldest of three brothers and two sisters Has helped solve 15 cases of electric shocks Enjoys travelling, reading and horse riding

Graduated from the American University of Sharjah She is the eldest of three brothers and two sisters Has helped solve 15 cases of electric shocks Enjoys travelling, reading and horse riding

Graduated from the American University of Sharjah She is the eldest of three brothers and two sisters Has helped solve 15 cases of electric shocks Enjoys travelling, reading and horse riding

Graduated from the American University of Sharjah She is the eldest of three brothers and two sisters Has helped solve 15 cases of electric shocks Enjoys travelling, reading and horse riding

Graduated from the American University of Sharjah She is the eldest of three brothers and two sisters Has helped solve 15 cases of electric shocks Enjoys travelling, reading and horse riding

Graduated from the American University of Sharjah She is the eldest of three brothers and two sisters Has helped solve 15 cases of electric shocks Enjoys travelling, reading and horse riding

Graduated from the American University of Sharjah She is the eldest of three brothers and two sisters Has helped solve 15 cases of electric shocks Enjoys travelling, reading and horse riding

Graduated from the American University of Sharjah She is the eldest of three brothers and two sisters Has helped solve 15 cases of electric shocks Enjoys travelling, reading and horse riding

Graduated from the American University of Sharjah She is the eldest of three brothers and two sisters Has helped solve 15 cases of electric shocks Enjoys travelling, reading and horse riding

Graduated from the American University of Sharjah She is the eldest of three brothers and two sisters Has helped solve 15 cases of electric shocks Enjoys travelling, reading and horse riding

Tesalam Aleik Abdullah Al Ruwaished (Rotana)

Tesalam Aleik Abdullah Al Ruwaished (Rotana)

Tesalam Aleik Abdullah Al Ruwaished (Rotana)

Tesalam Aleik Abdullah Al Ruwaished (Rotana)

Tesalam Aleik Abdullah Al Ruwaished (Rotana)

Tesalam Aleik Abdullah Al Ruwaished (Rotana)

Tesalam Aleik Abdullah Al Ruwaished (Rotana)

Tesalam Aleik Abdullah Al Ruwaished (Rotana)

Tesalam Aleik Abdullah Al Ruwaished (Rotana)

Tesalam Aleik Abdullah Al Ruwaished (Rotana)

Tesalam Aleik Abdullah Al Ruwaished (Rotana)

Tesalam Aleik Abdullah Al Ruwaished (Rotana)

Tesalam Aleik Abdullah Al Ruwaished (Rotana)

Tesalam Aleik Abdullah Al Ruwaished (Rotana)

Tesalam Aleik Abdullah Al Ruwaished (Rotana)

Tesalam Aleik Abdullah Al Ruwaished (Rotana)

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylinder turbo Power: 240hp at 5,500rpm Torque: 390Nm at 3,000rpm Transmission: eight-speed auto Price: from Dh122,745 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylinder turbo Power: 240hp at 5,500rpm Torque: 390Nm at 3,000rpm Transmission: eight-speed auto Price: from Dh122,745 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylinder turbo Power: 240hp at 5,500rpm Torque: 390Nm at 3,000rpm Transmission: eight-speed auto Price: from Dh122,745 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylinder turbo Power: 240hp at 5,500rpm Torque: 390Nm at 3,000rpm Transmission: eight-speed auto Price: from Dh122,745 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylinder turbo Power: 240hp at 5,500rpm Torque: 390Nm at 3,000rpm Transmission: eight-speed auto Price: from Dh122,745 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylinder turbo Power: 240hp at 5,500rpm Torque: 390Nm at 3,000rpm Transmission: eight-speed auto Price: from Dh122,745 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylinder turbo Power: 240hp at 5,500rpm Torque: 390Nm at 3,000rpm Transmission: eight-speed auto Price: from Dh122,745 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylinder turbo Power: 240hp at 5,500rpm Torque: 390Nm at 3,000rpm Transmission: eight-speed auto Price: from Dh122,745 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylinder turbo Power: 240hp at 5,500rpm Torque: 390Nm at 3,000rpm Transmission: eight-speed auto Price: from Dh122,745 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylinder turbo Power: 240hp at 5,500rpm Torque: 390Nm at 3,000rpm Transmission: eight-speed auto Price: from Dh122,745 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylinder turbo Power: 240hp at 5,500rpm Torque: 390Nm at 3,000rpm Transmission: eight-speed auto Price: from Dh122,745 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylinder turbo Power: 240hp at 5,500rpm Torque: 390Nm at 3,000rpm Transmission: eight-speed auto Price: from Dh122,745 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylinder turbo Power: 240hp at 5,500rpm Torque: 390Nm at 3,000rpm Transmission: eight-speed auto Price: from Dh122,745 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylinder turbo Power: 240hp at 5,500rpm Torque: 390Nm at 3,000rpm Transmission: eight-speed auto Price: from Dh122,745 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylinder turbo Power: 240hp at 5,500rpm Torque: 390Nm at 3,000rpm Transmission: eight-speed auto Price: from Dh122,745 On sale: now