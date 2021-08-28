Dortmund 'machine' Erling Haaland earns dramatic Bundesliga victory

Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Braut Haaland scored the winner in added time on Friday to snatch a dramatic 3-2 win at home to Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga.

Hoffenheim equalised twice as goals by Dortmund teenagers Giovanni Reyna and Jude Bellingham were cancelled out by Christoph Baumgartner, then Munas Dabbur who levelled in the 90th minute.

However, Haaland made sure of the three points for Dortmund when he smashed his sixth goal this season into the net in the 91st minute.

Haaland has now scored 63 goals in 64 games since joining Dortmund in January 2020.

"He's a machine, I haven't got enough words to describe him, but he got us the win and that's what's important," England midfielder Bellingham told DAZN after Haaland's dramatic winner.

Dortmund got back to winning ways after last weekend's shock defeat at Freiburg.

"I think we played better against Freiburg, but we had our chances today and we took them - happy days," added Bellingham.

"We conceded two goals, which is a downside, but we showed some character, which we often get criticised for."

The match got off to a frenetic start at Signal Iduna Park as Baumgartner was booked after just nine seconds for elbowing Axel Witsel in the face.

With Mats Hummels sidelined by injury, Witsel, normally a defensive midfielder, was playing out of position as a makeshift centre-back.

Hoffenheim striker Andrej Kramaric hit the post with a header after only three minutes but the danger was cleared.

Dortmund broke the deadlock four minutes after the break when Bellingham flicked the ball towards Reyna, who smashed his shot past Hoffenheim goalkeeper Oliver Baumann.

Reyna, who only turns 19 in November, made amends having blown a clear first-half chance when his weak shot was saved by Baumann after a one-on-one situation.

At the other end, Dortmund goalkeeper Gregor Kobel denied Kramaric just before Baumgartner equalised by firing into the far corner.

Bellingham restored Dortmund's lead with 20 minutes left when he controlled the ball with his thigh and fired home off his left foot before being replaced soon after with a leg knock.

It seemed Hoffenheim had secured a point when Dabbur silenced the Dortmund crowd with an equaliser on 90 minutes before Haaland struck in the dramatic final moments.

Essentials

The flights: You can fly from the UAE to Iceland with one stop in Europe with a variety of airlines. Return flights with Emirates from Dubai to Stockholm, then Icelandair to Reykjavik, cost from Dh4,153 return. The whole trip takes 11 hours. British Airways flies from Abu Dhabi and Dubai to Reykjavik, via London, with return flights taking 12 hours and costing from Dh2,490 return, including taxes.

The activities: A half-day Silfra snorkelling trip costs 14,990 Icelandic kronur (Dh544) with Dive.is. Inside the Volcano also takes half a day and costs 42,000 kronur (Dh1,524). The Jokulsarlon small-boat cruise lasts about an hour and costs 9,800 kronur (Dh356). Into the Glacier costs 19,500 kronur (Dh708). It lasts three to four hours.

The tours: It’s often better to book a tailor-made trip through a specialist operator. UK-based Discover the World offers seven nights, self-driving, across the island from £892 (Dh4,505) per person. This includes three nights’ accommodation at Hotel Husafell near Into the Glacier, two nights at Hotel Ranga and two nights at the Icelandair Hotel Klaustur. It includes car rental, plus an iPad with itinerary and tourist information pre-loaded onto it, while activities can be booked as optional extras. More information inspiredbyiceland.com

Recipe Garlicky shrimp in olive oil

Gambas Al Ajillo Preparation time: 5 to 10 minutes Cooking time: 5 minutes Serves 4 Ingredients 180ml extra virgin olive oil; 4 to 5 large cloves of garlic, minced or pureed (or 3 to 4 garlic scapes, roughly chopped); 1 or 2 small hot red chillies, dried (or ¼ teaspoon dried red chilli flakes); 400g raw prawns, deveined, heads removed and tails left intact; a generous splash of sweet chilli vinegar; sea salt flakes for seasoning; a small handful of fresh flat-leaf parsley, roughly chopped Method ▶ Heat the oil in a terracotta dish or frying pan. Once the oil is sizzling hot, add the garlic and chilli, stirring continuously for about 10 seconds until golden and aromatic. ▶ Add a splash of sweet chilli vinegar and as it vigorously simmers, releasing perfumed aromas, add the prawns and cook, stirring a few times. ▶ Once the prawns turn pink, after 1 or 2 minutes of cooking, remove from the heat and season with sea salt flakes. ▶ Once the prawns are cool enough to eat, scatter with parsley and serve with small forks or toothpicks as the perfect sharing starter. Finish off with crusty bread to soak up all that flavour-infused olive oil.

