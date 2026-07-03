Fastest corners, biggest questions: The key talking points ahead of the British Grand Prix

Silverstone, built on a former airfield in Northamptonshire in England's East Midlands, remains one of Formula One’s purest measures of a car, and the new cars will make this race all the more exciting.

The 2026 cars have struggled to hold battery charge at high-speed circuits, and Silverstone's fastest corners come one after another with barely a chance to brake in between, giving the battery almost no opportunity to recharge.

Several drivers have already warned that cars could run out of power well before the final straight, turning one of the most demanding parts of the lap into a test of energy management as much as driving.

With the sprint format also reducing preparation time, the British Grand Prix should offer one of the clearest readings yet of where the main teams really stand.

Can Mercedes impose the strength of the W17 at a circuit that ought to reward them? Can Red Bull prove Austria was more than a track-specific revival? And can Ferrari give Lewis Hamilton enough at home to make Silverstone more than an emotional weekend in red?

Here are the best storylines ahead of this weekend:

Can Mercedes maintain its dominance?

Mercedes have the strongest car in F1, but they are under no illusion that this alone will be enough, given the competition. More importantly, they have two drivers in the same garage who both believe they can win the title, and Silverstone will test how well they can manage that.

George Russell has not always looked fully at ease with the W17, yet the past two rounds have brought him back into title contention. Kimi Antonelli's power-unit failure in Barcelona cost him heavily while running second. Russell then won in Austria as Antonelli finished third, cutting the Italian's lead at the top of the standings to 40 points.

Silverstone gives Russell his best chance yet of a first British Grand Prix win, at a track where Mercedes have won nine times since 2010 and sit close to home in Brackley and Brixworth. Austria gave him pole, a controlled win and a weekend Mercedes needed after a difficult spell, having adapted his style to protect the tyres in the heat.

"I drove the race very differently and quite abnormally, to be honest, to manage the tyres, and it worked quite well," Russell said afterwards.

Antonelli's drive in Austria was quick but naive. He misread the yellow flags in qualifying, then lost ground with an aggressive opening phase. Team boss Toto Wolff said: "The first few corners, this is where the race got lost," adding that the error "is never going to happen to him in his life again."

Can Antonelli get back to winning ways?

Can Verstappen threaten Mercedes?

Max Verstappen’s second place in Austria was the first convincing sign that Red Bull's RB22 can trouble Mercedes on pace. Silverstone ought to provide a fuller picture. The Red Bull Ring is short and familiar territory for Verstappen while Silverstone is longer, faster and far less forgiving of weaknesses in balance or energy deployment.

Verstappen has already hinted at how unusual Silverstone may feel under the 2026 rules, saying he “started laughing” in the simulator because the cars have so few places to recharge around the lap.

A strong weekend would also quieten the endless chatter surrounding his future. Verstappen remains contracted to Red Bull through the end of 2028, but his deal reportedly contains a performance clause tied to where he sits in the standings once the summer break arrives in August.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen ahead of the British Grand Prix. Reuters Info

Reports of contact with McLaren have increased the pressure, even if any move there looks complicated with Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri already in place.

Raymond Vermeulen, Verstappen’s long-time manager, told De Telegraaf before Austria that Verstappen wants to stay with Red Bull, but “wasn’t born to race in the midfield".

Can Ferrari give Hamilton enough at home?

Hamilton has won at Silverstone more than any other driver, with nine British Grand Prix victories and 15 podiums at the circuit, but can he add to that record?

Barcelona suggested Ferrari’s upgrades had given Hamilton hope that the SF26 could fight at the front, before Austria quickly showed those gains were still limited.

The Red Bull Ring showed how different Ferrari can look from Saturday to Sunday. Charles Leclerc started on the front row, but the race exposed the limits of the car and of his recent form.

Lewis Hamilton, front, finished 19 seconds ahead of Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc at the Austrian GP. Getty Images Info

Ferrari could not match Mercedes on the straights, and over a race distance the rear tyres faded badly. The larger cooling openings on the engine cover helped control temperatures, although they also appeared to add drag and make the car harder to manage.

Hamilton finished fifth and called it a “reality check”. Leclerc finished eighth, 19 seconds behind his teammate, after describing the race as “difficult to understand”.

Silverstone will ask similar questions to Austria. Ferrari need the car to protect its tyres through the fast corners and avoid losing power on the straights.

Will Williams’ upgrade show a way back?

Williams need more than home support to turn their season around at Silverstone. The FW48 arrived behind schedule and overweight, and whatever early momentum the team built with a string of modest points finishes has drained away over the last couple of races, leaving Carlos Sainz and Alex Albon little room for error as the midfield bunches up.

This weekend brings what team principal James Vowles has called a "medium-sized" package, aimed at chipping away at the car's excess weight. It's the first of several planned steps: smaller updates are expected at Spa and Budapest, a weight-focused revision at Zandvoort, and what Vowles has described as an "almost entirely new car" by Baku in September.

Albon has already played down expectations for this weekend, framing it as a step towards closing the gap to Haas rather than a leap into the midfield.

For Sainz, the frustration has been clear because last season's podiums created a very different picture of what his move to Williams could become. Silverstone will show whether the team's first major response is enough to make the car more competitive, or whether the home race becomes another reminder of how far Williams have slipped from where they thought they were heading.

Can McLaren keep up in the race of upgrades?

McLaren return to Silverstone with home interest around Norris and the pressure of a title defence that has become more difficult than last season suggested.

Norris won the British Grand Prix last year, and now races at home as world champion, but McLaren’s problem is no longer only about one weekend. It is about whether they can upgrade the MCL40 quickly enough to stop Mercedes, Ferrari and Red Bull pulling further away.

McLaren are one of several teams planning to introduce upgrades at the British Grand Prix. Getty Images Info

In Austria, Andrea Stella said Mercedes remain the fastest car, while Ferrari and Red Bull have both introduced important upgrades to ensure competition. Norris has already said one upgrade will not be enough, explaining that McLaren need several steps because they are “two, three months behind”.

Stella said McLaren should start adding more consistent upgrades over the next few races, but Silverstone may first show how much ground they need to recover before those parts arrive.