F1 announces 24-race calendar for 2024 with Saturday races in Bahrain and Saudi

Formula One unveiled a record 24-race calendar for 2024 with China returning to the calendar after five years out and the season starting with races on successive Saturdays in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia to accommodate the holy period of Ramadan.

The Japanese Grand Prix at Suzuka moves from September to an April 7 slot on the calendar, with Australia's race in Melbourne on March 24 and China's Shanghai round on April 21.

Azerbaijan moves from April to September15, the weekend before Singapore, while Qatar and Abu Dhabi are now on successive weekends as the sport seeks to join up races in the same geographical region for sustainability and logistical reasons.

The season starts at Bahrain's Sakhir on March 2 and ends in Abu Dhabi on December 8.

"This calendar creates a better flow of races in certain regions," said a Formula One statement. "As a world championship, with climatic and contractual constraints, there will always be travel required that cannot be completely regionalised."

"There is huge interest and continued demand for Formula One and I believe this calendar strikes the right balance between traditional races and new and existing venues," said Formula One chief executive Stefano Domenicali.

This year was scheduled originally to have 24 races, with Las Vegas making its debut, but China and the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at Imola were cancelled due to Covid-19 restrictions and severe flooding.

2024 Formula One calendar

March 2 - Bahrain Grand Prix (Sakhir)

March 9 - Saudi Arabian Grand Prix (Jeddah)

March 24 - Australian Grand Prix (Melbourne)

April 7 - Japanese Grand Prix (Suzuka)

April 21 - Chinese Grand Prix (Shanghai)

May 5 - Miami Grand Prix (Miami)

May 19 - Emilia Romagna Grand Prix (Imola)

May 26 - Monaco Grand Prix (Monte Carlo)

June 9 - Canadian Grand Prix (Montreal)

June 23 - Spanish Grand Prix (Barcelona)

June 30 - Austrian Grand Prix (Spielberg)

July 7 - British Grand Prix (Silverstone)

July 21 - Hungarian Grand Prix (Hungaroring)

July 28 - Belgian Grand Prix (Spa-Francorchamps)

August 25 - Dutch Grand Prix (Zandvoort)

September 1 - Italian Grand Prix (Monza)

September 15 - Azerbaijan Grand Prix (Baku)

September 22 - Singapore Grand Prix (Marina Bay)

October 20 - United States Grand Prix (Austin)

October 27 - Mexico City Grand Prix (Mexico City)

November 3 - Brazilian Grand Prix (Interlagos)

November 23 - Las Vegas Grand Prix (Las Vegas)

December 1 - Qatar Grand Prix (Lusail)

December 8 - Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (Yas Marina)