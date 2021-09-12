Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen crash out of Italian Grand Prix

Max Verstappen of Red Bull Racing collides with Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton, left, during the Italian Grand Prix in Monza on Sunday, September 12, 2021. EPA

Championship rivals Lewis Hamilton and Max Vertsappen crashed out of the Italian Grand Prix on Sunday after colliding halfway through the race.

Mercedes' seven-times world champion and championship leader Verstappen crashed into each other when Hamilton, who had pitted, returned to the race alongside the Red Bull driver. The rivals collided at the chicane at Monza and Verstappen's car wedged on top of the Briton's car in the gravel.

Both drivers stepped out and the safety car was deployed.

Verstappen, furious, said: “That is what happens when you don't leave any room.” The Dutchman jumped out of the cockpit and stormed away, without checking on Hamilton's condition.

Hamilton eventually emerged from his car, appearing to be unharmed in the second collision in five races between the pair.

More to follow …