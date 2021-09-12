Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen crash out of Italian Grand Prix

Dutchman's car was wedged on top of the British rival's after spectacular collision at Monza on Sunday

The National
Sep 12, 2021

Championship rivals Lewis Hamilton and Max Vertsappen crashed out of the Italian Grand Prix on Sunday after colliding halfway through the race.

Mercedes' seven-times world champion and championship leader Verstappen crashed into each other when Hamilton, who had pitted, returned to the race alongside the Red Bull driver. The rivals collided at the chicane at Monza and Verstappen's car wedged on top of the Briton's car in the gravel.

Both drivers stepped out and the safety car was deployed.

Verstappen, furious, said: “That is what happens when you don't leave any room.” The Dutchman jumped out of the cockpit and stormed away, without checking on Hamilton's condition.

Hamilton eventually emerged from his car, appearing to be unharmed in the second collision in five races between the pair.

More to follow …

Updated: September 12th 2021, 2:23 PM
Formula OneLewis HamiltonMax Verstappen
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article Hamilton and Verstappen crash out of Italian GP
Hamilton and Verstappen crash out of Italian GP
An image that illustrates this article Italian GP: Hamilton predicts 'easy win' for Red Bull after Verstappen takes pole
Italian GP: Hamilton predicts 'easy win' for Red Bull after Verstappen takes pole
An image that illustrates this article Schumacher 'different but here' as wife provides update on recovery
Schumacher 'different but here' as wife provides update on recovery
An image that illustrates this article Russell is a wrecking ball headed Hamilton's way
Russell is a wrecking ball headed Hamilton's way