Tadej Pogacar has to settle for sixth place after Tour de Romandie opening prologue

Pre-race favourite Tadej Pogacar came home in sixth place following the opening prologue of the Tour de Romandie in Switzerland on Tuesday.

The UAE Team Emirates-XRG rider finished a full seven seconds behind Dorian Godon (Ineos Grenadiers) after the short but intense 3.2 kilometre time trial around the town of Villars-sur-Glane.

The Frenchman came home in three minutes and 35 seconds with Jakob Soderqvist (Lidl – Trek) second with Pogacar's teammate Ivo Oliveira third both six seconds behind the leader.

Oliveira was the first off the ramp for the Emirati squad in the French-speaking region of Switzerland, and the Portuguese specialist quickly went into the hot seat. Unfortunately, his time would later be bettered by Soderqvist and Godon.

“I am happy with the result,” said Oliveira. “I was expecting to do well because I like these kind of prologues.

“But considering after Catalunya I had a crash and a fracture in the foot, this put me out of training for 12 days, I never thought that I would be at the start line in Romandie. So to be here and also be in the fight for the win is pretty special.

“I had a really good recovery with the team, they supported me a lot so it means a lot just to be here. I am happy, obviously I wanted to win, but nevertheless I am happy I could win and fight for the win, considering my bad luck in the last four weeks.”

Making his Tour de Romandie debut, Pogacar was the last of the 103 riders off the starting ramp, crossing the line in sixth place, setting the world champion up nicely for a tilt at the general classification.

The 27-year-old – who triumphed for a fourth time in Sunday's Liege-Bastogne-Liege – is hoping to claim the title won by his UAE Team Emirates-XRG teammate Joao Almeida last season.

Romandie represents Pogacar's first stage race of a season that has already seen him win in four times -at the Strade Bianche, Milan-San Remo, Tour de Flanders and Liege-Bastogne-Liege.

Godon, who celebrated his fourth win of 2026, the 20th of his career, and his first in a time trial since the Boucles de Mayenne prologue way back in 2019.

“I got fourth here two years ago in the prologue, time-trialling's a discipline that I appreciate,” he said, “Particularly if they're punchy efforts like this one.

“We won here last year with Sam [Watson, teammate] so we know what it takes to do well here in a prologue and I measured my effort very well.

“Overall, I can't be sure what I'm capable of doing here, it's a very difficult course, but just having the jersey on day one is already a big success.”

Wednesday sees the riders take on a 171.2km mountain stage around Martigny that sees the finish coming 35km after the summit at Ovronnaz.

Tour de Romandie 2026 prologue results:

1. Dorian Godon (Ineos Grenadiers) 3:35

2. Jakob Soderqvist (Lidl-Trek) +6″

3. Ivo Oliveira (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) same time

6. Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) +7″

General classification:

1. Dorian Godon (Ineos Grenadiers) 3:35

2. Jakob Soderqvist (Lidl-Trek) +6″

3. Ivo Oliveira (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) same time

6. Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) +7″