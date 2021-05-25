Reports: Indian Premier League to resume in the UAE in September

The lucrative tournament was suspended at start of May due to rise in Covid-19 cases among players and staff

Mumbai Indians won the IPL title for the fifth time after defeating Delhi Capitals by five wickets in Dubai on Tuesday.

The National
May 25, 2021

Indian Premier League (IPL) organisers are hoping to resume the tournament in the UAE in September, according to media reports.

The Twenty20 competition was suspended indefinitely at the start of May after a rise in Covid-19 cases among players and staff.

But now, according to reports in India, plans are emerging to complete the lucrative tournament away from the host country and return to the UAE, where the 2020 version was successfully held under bio-secure conditions.

It is thought the remaining 31 matches will be split into 10 double headers, seven single headers and four play-offs, which will be fit into the 21-day window the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) hopes to create before the T20 World Cup.

The tentative plan is for the IPL to resume September 18 or 19 in the UAE with the final held on October 9 or 10, a senior BCCI told PTI on Tuesday.

India are set to complete their five-match Test series in England on September 14 meaning the dates for that tour would not change.

According to the report, the players would transfer from one bio-secure bubble to another after the England tour, and quarantine in UAE for three days.

"There is tremendous intent from all stakeholders to complete the IPL, boards are being spoken to. Franchise owners, CEOs have confirmed this news to us. BCCI officials have confirmed off the record," sports journalist Boria Majumdar said in his YouTube show for Sports Today.

Updated: May 25th 2021, 1:56 PM

EDITOR'S PICKS