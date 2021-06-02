PSL organisers in a race against time to get Abu Dhabi leg under way

CRICKET-PSL-QUETTA-MULTAN Multan Sultans' Mohammad Rizwan plays a shot against Quetta Gladiators during the Pakistan Super League match at the National Stadium in Karachi on March 3, 2021. All photos AFP (AFP)

Pakistan Super League organisers remain hopeful the tournament can be played to a conclusion in Abu Dhabi this month, even though a number of logistical issues still need to be solved.

The Pakistan Cricket Board met with owners of the six franchises online on Tuesday to discuss the possibility of restarting the competition on June 7.

The PCB have put back the departure of the national team players for their tour of the UK to June 25, rather than June 23, in a bid to complete the PSL season.

The final of the tournament is now earmarked for Thursday, June 24, rather than June 20 as planned.

However, the restart date appears to be dependent on the availability of 16 production company crew, who are in isolation in Dubai.

According to the organisers, the National Crisis and Emergency Management Authority will “decide on Wednesday afternoon if they will grant exemptions to 16 production crew to work in Abu Dhabi from June 5 to make a June 7 start possible”.

The seven-day isolation for those who arrived on charter flights from Karachi and Lahore – which constitutes the majority of tournament personnel – ends on Wednesday afternoon.

Sarfaraz Ahmed, meanwhile, is among six players whose arrival in the UAE was initially delayed, but has now made it to the capital.

Twenty matches are still to be played, after the competition was suspended at the start of March due to a number of positive Covid cases within the teams.

The remaining fixtures were rescheduled for June, and relocated to the UAE capital because of the Covid situation back in Pakistan.

Despite the challenges, the teams remain focused on pressing ahead with preparations for the restart.

Islamabad United and Lahore Qalandars will be the first sides to train at the Zayed Cricket Stadium, on Wednesday evening.

There has also been a personnel change for Multan Sultans, with Blessing Muzarabani, the fast bowler who excelled in international matches for Zimbabwe against Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi earlier this year, replacing Obed McCoy of West Indies.

At the point the tournament paused back in March, four teams were tied on six points at the top of the table.

Karachi Kings lead the standings on net run rate, ahead of Peshawar Zalmi, Islamabad and Lahore.

MATCH INFO Real Madrid 3 (Kroos 4', Ramos 30', Marcelo 37') Eibar 1 (Bigas 60')

MATCH INFO Norwich City 1 (Cantwell 75') Manchester United 2 (Aghalo 51' 118') After extra time. Man of the match Harry Maguire (Manchester United)

The specs: 2018 Jaguar F-Type Convertible Price, base / as tested: Dh283,080 / Dh318,465 Engine: 2.0-litre inline four-cylinder Transmission: Eight-speed automatic Power: 295hp @ 5,500rpm Torque: 400Nm @ 1,500rpm Fuel economy, combined: 7.2L / 100km

Bert van Marwijk factfile Born: May 19 1952

Place of birth: Deventer, Netherlands

Playing position: Midfielder Teams managed:

1998-2000 Fortuna Sittard

2000-2004 Feyenoord

2004-2006 Borussia Dortmund

2007-2008 Feyenoord

2008-2012 Netherlands

2013-2014 Hamburg

2015-2017 Saudi Arabia

2018 Australia Major honours (manager):

2001/02 Uefa Cup, Feyenoord

2007/08 KNVB Cup, Feyenoord

World Cup runner-up, Netherlands

The specs: 2017 Ford F-150 Raptor Price, base / as tested Dh220,000 / Dh320,000 Engine 3.5L V6 Transmission 10-speed automatic Power 421hp @ 6,000rpm Torque 678Nm @ 3,750rpm Fuel economy, combined 14.1L / 100km

Normal People Sally Rooney, Faber & Faber



Porsche Taycan Turbo specs Engine: Two permanent-magnet synchronous AC motors Transmission: two-speed Power: 671hp Torque: 1050Nm Range: 450km Price: Dh601,800 On sale: now

More from David Lepeska How two 16th-century pirates inspired Erdogan's foreign policy

SRI LANKA SQUAD Upul Tharanga (captain), Dinesh Chandimal, Niroshan Dickwella

Lahiru Thirimanne, Kusal Mendis, Milinda Siriwardana

Chamara Kapugedara, Thisara Perera, Seekuge Prasanna

Nuwan Pradeep, Suranga Lakmal, Dushmantha Chameera

Vishwa Fernando, Akila Dananjaya, Jeffrey Vandersay

FIXTURES Nov 04-05: v Western Australia XI, Perth

Nov 08-11: v Cricket Australia XI, Adelaide

Nov 15-18 v Cricket Australia XI, Townsville (d/n)

Nov 23-27: 1ST TEST v AUSTRALIA, Brisbane

Dec 02-06: 2ND TEST v AUSTRALIA, Adelaide (d/n)

Dec 09-10: v Cricket Australia XI, Perth

Dec 14-18: 3RD TEST v AUSTRALIA, Perth

Dec 26-30 4TH TEST v AUSTRALIA, Melbourne

Jan 04-08: 5TH TEST v AUSTRALIA, Sydney Note: d/n = day/night

Why does a queen bee feast only on royal jelly? Some facts about bees: The queen bee eats only royal jelly, an extraordinary food created by worker bees so she lives much longer The life cycle of a worker bee is from 40-60 days A queen bee lives for 3-5 years This allows her to lay millions of eggs and allows the continuity of the bee colony About 20,000 honey bees and one queen populate each hive Honey is packed with vital vitamins, minerals, enzymes, water and anti-oxidants. Apart from honey, five other products are royal jelly, the special food bees feed their queen Pollen is their protein source, a super food that is nutritious, rich in amino acids Beewax is used to construct the combs. Due to its anti-fungal, anti-bacterial elements, it is used in skin treatments Propolis, a resin-like material produced by bees is used to make hives. It has natural antibiotic qualities so works to sterilize hive, protects from disease, keeps their home free from germs. Also used to treat sores, infection, warts Bee venom is used by bees to protect themselves. Has anti-inflammatory properties, sometimes used to relieve conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis, nerve and muscle pain Honey, royal jelly, pollen have health enhancing qualities The other three products are used for therapeutic purposes Is beekeeping dangerous? As long as you deal with bees gently, you will be safe, says Mohammed Al Najeh, who has worked with bees since he was a boy. “The biggest mistake people make is they panic when they see a bee. They are small but smart creatures. If you move your hand quickly to hit the bees, this is an aggressive action and bees will defend themselves. They can sense the adrenalin in our body. But if we are calm, they are move away.”

FIXTURES Thu Mar 15 – West Indies v Afghanistan, UAE v Scotland

Fri Mar 16 – Ireland v Zimbabwe

Sun Mar 18 – Ireland v Scotland

Mon Mar 19 – West Indies v Zimbabwe

Tue Mar 20 – UAE v Afghanistan

Wed Mar 21 – West Indies v Scotland

Thu Mar 22 – UAE v Zimbabwe

Fri Mar 23 – Ireland v Afghanistan The top two teams qualify for the World Cup Classification matches

The top-placed side out of Papua New Guinea, Hong Kong or Nepal will be granted one-day international status. UAE and Scotland have already won ODI status, having qualified for the Super Six. Thu Mar 15 – Netherlands v Hong Kong, PNG v Nepal

Sat Mar 17 – 7th-8th place playoff, 9th-10th place play-off

Plan to boost public schools A major shake-up of government-run schools was rolled out across the country in 2017. Known as the Emirati School Model, it placed more emphasis on maths and science while also adding practical skills to the curriculum. It was accompanied by the promise of a Dh5 billion investment, over six years, to pay for state-of-the-art infrastructure improvements. Aspects of the school model will be extended to international private schools, the education minister has previously suggested. Recent developments have also included the introduction of moral education - which public and private schools both must teach - along with reform of the exams system and tougher teacher licensing requirements.

