Muniruddin Salahuddin's bond with cricket in Abu Dhabi grows stronger after 33 years

Veteran cricketer Muniruddin Salahuddin has played the game in Abu Dhabi for more than 33 years. Victor Besa / The National

Muniruddin Salahuddin has come a long way in his cricket journey in the UAE which began when he first arrived in Abu Dhabi on May 28, 1988, to work as a salesman at his uncle’s grocery store.

Munir, as he is affectionately known in the cricket circles in the city, is completing 33 years of playing the game he loves and a sport that has provided him a livelihood.

The memories of the day his journey began are still crystal clear. Less than six months after arriving from his native Pakistan, Munir made an immediate impact during his debut game in Abu Dhabi.

He opened the batting and the first ball he faced was against Shahzad Khan, one of the star players at that time. The first ball was dispatched over the extra cover area for six. His team Abu Dhabi Duty Free won that game with Munir scoring 76.

After that match-wining knock, Munir was offered employment at GAMCO (now Etihad Engineering) and continues to play for them.

He has now taken a mentor's role at Etihad Engineering for the last four years. He has assembled a young squad to play in domestic competitions.

Munir first came into contact with the cricket fraternity in Abu Dhabi four months after his arrival when the Government MAO (Muhammadan Anglo Oriental) College from Lahore toured the UAE.

“I came to know MAO College was playing a Select Abu Dhabi XI through a local English daily. I went there to meet the touring team because I knew them from when I played for Punjab University in the Rawalpindi district,” Munir told The National.

“Most of them were playing first-class cricket. The Abu Dhabi cricketers came to know me through these players and they invited me to play in the domestic tournaments.”

Over the years, Munir has scored many centuries but the 137 not out to guide GAMCO to a semi-final win over Al Futtaim in the NMC Trophy 50 over-a-side tournament in 1997 remains his finest moment.

They lost the final to Union National Bank who had six UAE internationals from the 1996 World Cup squad in that side.

His exploits with the bat do not come as a surprise as Munir, now 53, was nicknamed Richard (after Sir Viv Richards) back in Rawalpindi because he could imitate the West Indian great perfectly.

“I was pretty good at imitating a lot of international cricketers including Graham Dilley, Gladstone Small, Malcolm Marshall, Abdul Qadir, Javed Miandad and Arjuna Ranatunga. Aravinda de Silva remains my favourite player, though.”

Veteran cricketer Muniruddin continues to play the game at the age of 53. Victor Besa / The National

It was not all smooth sailing, however. Munir had to serve a two and-a-half year suspension from his job after accidentally ramming a forklift into a helicopter.

During the period he was unemployed, Munir played full-time cricket for various teams. He received Dh200 for a game.

“I played mostly for Gamco but a lot of other teams, including in Dubai, contracted me for tournaments until I was re-employed at Gamco in 1992,” Munir recalled.

“During the time of my unemployment I had the good fortune of playing for Team Abu Dhabi in the Bukhatir League for three seasons from 1989.”

That incident also had an impact on his future in the game. Munir was called for UAE trials but couldn’t make it because the opportunity came just after he was re-employed by GAMCO.

“I was just reinstated after the forklift incident and I didn’t want to take any risk of losing my job again by taking time off from work to attend UAE trials,” he said.

“I have played against all those who represented the UAE in the 1996 World Cup and they remain some of the best moments."

Quote I was pretty good at imitating a lot of international cricketers

The passion for cricket was evident from a young age. Munir is the youngest in a family of four girls and three boys from Rawalpindi. He had natural cricketing skills and, more importantly, the mental strength to play against older and stronger kids at Muslim High School in Islamabad.

“I use to play cricket during the break and one day my principal saw me and called me to his office and asked me why I wasn’t in the school team’s training programme,” he said.

“I came from a lower middle class family and explained to him that I didn’t have the proper kit and shoes to play cricket. He told me to join training from the next day and I did.

“I was the smallest kid in that group and I was asked to bat first against older and bigger boys.

“I faced those fast bowlers on a cement pitch and started to hit everyone all over the place. I was included in the playing XI against another side from the same school.”

Munir hit a century to win the game for his team. His teammates were all praise but when he returned home, he was punished by his father for playing cricket. The following day he was disciplined by the class teacher for not focusing on studies.

“My parents and older siblings wanted me to become a medical doctor or an engineer,” he said.

Munir was offered a sports scholarship at the Government Gordon College in Rawalpindi but he left before his graduation when he received the visa to work at his uncle’s grocery store in Abu Dhabi.

“I applied to Gordon College even as my family members laughed at me,” he said.

“My father told me I had only 328 marks when this college required 700. I applied through the sports quota and I was selected as one of the three scholarship from more than 300 applicants. Everyone at home was surprised.

“That’s the time my family members allowed me to do whatever I wanted to do. I decided to take the easiest subjects, which was arts. I played lot of matches for Gordon College and scored lots of runs, but I had to leave when I received the visa from the UAE.

“I had the potential to pursue my cricket at a higher level but I never had the support. I have no regrets though. I’m glad that I could continue my cricket in the UAE and still enjoy playing with the youngsters around me, and as long as I can.”

Schedule: Pakistan v Sri Lanka:

28 Sep-2 Oct, 1st Test, Abu Dhabi

6-10 Oct, 2nd Test (day-night), Dubai

13 Oct, 1st ODI, Dubai

16 Oct, 2nd ODI, Abu Dhabi

18 Oct, 3rd ODI, Abu Dhabi

20 Oct, 4th ODI, Sharjah

23 Oct, 5th ODI, Sharjah

26 Oct, 1st T20I, Abu Dhabi

27 Oct, 2nd T20I, Abu Dhabi

29 Oct, 3rd T20I, Lahore

SRI LANKS ODI SQUAD Perera (capt), Mendis, Gunathilaka, de Silva, Nissanka, Shanaka, Bandara, Hasaranga, Udana, Dananjaya, Dickwella, Chameera, Mendis, Fernando, Sandakan, Karunaratne, Fernando, Fernando.

Where to donate in the UAE The Emirates Charity Portal You can donate to several registered charities through a “donation catalogue”. The use of the donation is quite specific, such as buying a fan for a poor family in Niger for Dh130. The General Authority of Islamic Affairs & Endowments The site has an e-donation service accepting debit card, credit card or e-Dirham, an electronic payment tool developed by the Ministry of Finance and First Abu Dhabi Bank. Al Noor Special Needs Centre You can donate online or order Smiles n’ Stuff products handcrafted by Al Noor students. The centre publishes a wish list of extras needed, starting at Dh500. Beit Al Khair Society Beit Al Khair Society has the motto “From – and to – the UAE,” with donations going towards the neediest in the country. Its website has a list of physical donation sites, but people can also contribute money by SMS, bank transfer and through the hotline 800-22554. Dar Al Ber Society Dar Al Ber Society, which has charity projects in 39 countries, accept cash payments, money transfers or SMS donations. Its donation hotline is 800-79. Dubai Cares Dubai Cares provides several options for individuals and companies to donate, including online, through banks, at retail outlets, via phone and by purchasing Dubai Cares branded merchandise. It is currently running a campaign called Bookings 2030, which allows people to help change the future of six underprivileged children and young people. Emirates Airline Foundation Those who travel on Emirates have undoubtedly seen the little donation envelopes in the seat pockets. But the foundation also accepts donations online and in the form of Skywards Miles. Donated miles are used to sponsor travel for doctors, surgeons, engineers and other professionals volunteering on humanitarian missions around the world. Emirates Red Crescent On the Emirates Red Crescent website you can choose between 35 different purposes for your donation, such as providing food for fasters, supporting debtors and contributing to a refugee women fund. It also has a list of bank accounts for each donation type. Gulf for Good Gulf for Good raises funds for partner charity projects through challenges, like climbing Kilimanjaro and cycling through Thailand. This year’s projects are in partnership with Street Child Nepal, Larchfield Kids, the Foundation for African Empowerment and SOS Children's Villages. Since 2001, the organisation has raised more than $3.5 million (Dh12.8m) in support of over 50 children’s charities. Noor Dubai Foundation Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum launched the Noor Dubai Foundation a decade ago with the aim of eliminating all forms of preventable blindness globally. You can donate Dh50 to support mobile eye camps by texting the word “Noor” to 4565 (Etisalat) or 4849 (du).

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

ENGLAND SQUAD Goalkeepers Pickford (Everton), Pope (Burnley), Henderson (Manchester United) Defenders Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Chilwell (Chelsea), Coady (Wolves), Dier (Tottenham), Gomez (Liverpool), James (Chelsea), Keane (Everton), Maguire (Manchester United), Maitland-Niles (Arsenal), Mings (Aston Villa), Saka (Arsenal), Trippier (Atletico Madrid), Walker (Manchester City) Midfielders: Foden (Manchester City), Henderson (Liverpool), Grealish (Aston Villa), Mount (Chelsea), Rice (West Ham), Ward-Prowse (Southampton), Winks (Tottenham) Forwards: Abraham (Chelsea), Calvert-Lewin (Everton), Kane (Tottenham), Rashford (Manchester United), Sancho (Borussia Dortmund), Sterling (Manchester City)

Profile of Udrive Date started: March 2016 Founder: Hasib Khan Based: Dubai Employees: 40 Amount raised (to date): $3.25m – $750,000 seed funding in 2017 and a Seed+ round of $2.5m last year. Raised $1.3m from Eureeca investors in January 2021 as part of a Series A round with a $5m target.

RESULT Brazil 2 Croatia 0

Brazil: Neymar (69'), Firmino (90'+3)

The specs: 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLA Price, base / as tested Dh150,900 / Dh173,600 Engine 2.0L inline four-cylinder Transmission Seven-speed automatic Power 211hp @ 5,500rpm Torque 350Nm @ 1,200rpm Fuel economy, combined 6.4L / 100km

PROFILE BOX Company name: Overwrite.ai Founder: Ayman Alashkar Started: Established in 2020 Based: Dubai International Financial Centre, Dubai Sector: PropTech Initial investment: Self-funded by founder Funding stage: Seed funding, in talks with angel investors

The specs: 2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross Price, base / as tested: Dh101,140 / Dh113,800 Engine: Turbocharged 1.5-litre four-cylinder Power: 148hp @ 5,500rpm Torque: 250Nm @ 2,000rpm Transmission: Eight-speed CVT Fuel consumption, combined: 7.0L / 100km

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

Results Light Flyweight (49kg): Mirzakhmedov Nodirjon (UZB) beat Daniyal Sabit (KAZ) by points 5-0. Flyweight (52kg): Zoirov Shakhobidin (UZB) beat Amit Panghol (IND) 3-2. Bantamweight (56kg): Kharkhuu Enkh-Amar (MGL) beat Mirazizbek Mirzahalilov (UZB) 3-2. Lightweight (60kg): Erdenebat Tsendbaatar (MGL) beat Daniyal Shahbakhsh (IRI) 5-0. Light Welterweight (64kg): Baatarsukh Chinzorig (MGL) beat Shiva Thapa (IND) 3-2. Welterweight (69kg): Bobo-Usmon Baturov (UZB) beat Ablaikhan Zhussupov (KAZ) RSC round-1. Middleweight (75kg): Jafarov Saidjamshid (UZB) beat Abilkhan Amankul (KAZ) 4-1. Light Heavyweight (81kg): Ruzmetov Dilshodbek (UZB) beat Meysam Gheshlaghi (IRI) 3-2. Heavyweight (91kg): Sanjeet (IND) beat Vassiliy Levit (KAZ) 4-1. Super Heavyweight (+91kg): Jalolov Bakhodir (UZB) beat Kamshibek Kunkabayev (KAZ) 5-0.

PROFILE OF INVYGO Started: 2018 Founders: Eslam Hussein and Pulkit Ganjoo Based: Dubai Sector: Transport Size: 9 employees Investment: $1,275,000 Investors: Class 5 Global, Equitrust, Gulf Islamic Investments, Kairos K50 and William Zeqiri

Our legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants

The specs Engine: 2.9-litre, V6 twin-turbo Transmission: seven-speed PDK dual clutch automatic Power: 375bhp Torque: 520Nm Price: Dh332,800 On sale: now

