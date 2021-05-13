England's Jofra Archer strikes early on first-class comeback

England fast bowler Jofra Archer struck early on his return to first-class cricket in Sussex's County Championship match against Kent on Thursday.

Archer picked up two wickets in his first four overs as he hit the ground running in his attempt to be fully fit for a hectic season.

Archer underwent surgery to remove a glass fragment from a tendon on his right hand, an injury he sustained in January when an attempt to clean his fish tank went wrong.

He was undergoing treatment for a long-term elbow problem at the time.

Earlier, Archer showed glimpses of his best on his return to competitive cricket in a Second XI County Championship match between Sussex and Surrey at Hove.

Archer made 35 of Sussex's 487, before sending down 11 overs in total, with three maidens.

Jofra Archer of Sussex bowls during day two of the championship match between Sussex 2nd XI and Surrey 2nd XI at The 1st Central County Ground on May 5. Getty (Getty Images)

The 26-year-old missed the start of the now-suspended Indian Premier League season and the first class game is likely to be Archer's last chance to prove his fitness ahead of England's two-Test series against New Zealand next month.

"Any team in world cricket would be excited to name Jofra in their squad for a game. Everybody is aware of his talents," Sussex coach Ian Salisbury said.

The first Test against New Zealand will be held at Lord's from June 2-6 before the second Test in Birmingham from June 10. England are also scheduled to host India for a five-match Test series.