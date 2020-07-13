England pacer Stuart Broad given no assurances over recall for second Test

Jermaine Blackwood West Indies batsman Jermaine Blackwood hit 95 to help his team beat England by four wickets in the first Test at the Rose Bowl on Sunday, July 7, 2020. (Associated Press)

England coach Chris Silverwood on Monday refused to give any guarantees that fast bowler Stuart Broad will be recalled for the second Test against the West Indies, saying spots were still up for grabs.

Broad was dropped for the first Test of the series, which England lost in Southampton on Sunday, and gave an interview during the match in which he said he was "frustrated, angry and gutted."

Broad, who is the second-highest wicket taker in the country at 485, will be hoping to make the cut for the second Test that starts in Manchester on Thursday. But Silverwood was non-committal.

When asked whether Broad is in line to play, Silverwood said: “Nothing is a given in this team, as we have seen, and people will be playing for their spots. Everything will be considered.”

England picked pacers Mark Wood, Jofra Archer and Jimmy Anderson at the Ageas Bowl.

Wood picked up just two wickets across the two innings, making him the player most likely to face the axe if Broad is to return. Alternatively, England may choose to rest Anderson, who has had an injury-hit last year and might not be risked to play three back-to-back Test matches.

“We have one or two stiff bodies, as you can imagine,” Silverwood said. “I have been down to see the guys already but they all seem to have come through well.

“I mean, we will probably know more after training tomorrow. We will put them through their paces and see where they are at.”

Earlier, captain Ben Stokes had said Broad's England career is "nowhere near done".

"I'd actually be very worried if he didn't show that passion towards not being selected," Stokes said after West Indies' victory.

"Someone who's played that many Test matches and got that many wickets – to still see that desire and emotion is fantastic as a senior player in this team," added Stokes.

England’s players will be tested for Covid-19 before making their way up from Southampton to Manchester.

England captain Joe Root, who missed the first Test following the birth of his second child, will link up with the squad in Manchester and will play in the second match.







