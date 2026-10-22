Harry Brook smashes fastest ODI double century and breaks Shubman Gill's record

Harry Brook broke a number of records as he smashed a double century in a tri-series match against Sri Lanka in Rawalpindi.

Brook hit 202 off just 116 balls to help England post a mammoth 429-4. It was the first time an England batter had hit an ODI double century.

Not just that, Brook's maiden ODI double century was also the fastest 200 in the format's history – from 114 balls – breaking record of India captain Shubman Gill who had scored one off 127 balls last month against the West Indies.

On Thursday, Brook cracked 21 fours and 10 sixes to reach the milestone in the final over of the innings. The England captain also became only the second batter in history, after Caribbean great Chris Gayle, to hit a Test triple century, ODI double ton and T20 hundred.

Brook also eclipsed England's highest individual ODI score of 182, held by all-rounder Ben Stokes.

Brook's scintillating knock ended with the final ball of England's innings when he ​was caught by ‌Sahan Arachchige off ⁠the bowling of ​Janith Liyanage.

Joe Root provided good support with 69 from 66 balls, ​finishing as England's second-highest scorer of the day. Will Jacks finished unbeaten on 66 off just 30 deliveries.

It was the highest score ever conceded by Sri Lanka and the biggest total scored in Pakistan.

Brook is already among top five Test and T20 batters and should now find himself in the top 10 in ODIs as well.

The right handed batter has emerged as one of the best batters in the world, and among the few all-format players.