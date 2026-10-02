India v Pakistan for Asian Games T20 gold – what happens if there is a washout?

India and Pakistan will lock horns during the Asian Games men's T20 gold medal match in Nisshin on Saturday.

The double T20 world champions have brought a full strength Indian team as they look to defend their Asian Games gold and emulate the efforts of the women's side.

The Indian team proved too good for a second-string Sri Lankan side in the semi-final as they won by a staggering 124 runs. Their quarter-final against Afghanistan was washed out.

Against Sri Lanka, Ishan Kishan top-scored with 80 before India dismissed the islanders for just 45.

Pakistan, too, had a largely comfortable entry into the final. Pakistan defeated Bangladesh by six wickets chasing a modest total of 112 in their last-four tie.

India will be the favourites to win the final (9am UAE time) as they have won six matches in a row in the format against Pakistan, with all matches played at major competitions.

Another handshake controversy avoided?

India's appearances in title matches have recently started to cause a peculiar problem. Their players have refused to shake hands with Pakistan players due to worsening political relations between the countries.

They also refused to accept the Asia Cup winners' trophy from Pakistan minister and Asian Cricket Council chief Mohsin Naqvi after their win over Pakistan in Dubai last year. That resulted in an extended stand-off with India still not in possession of the trophy.

The situation repeated itself this year as India's women's team refused to collect the winners' silverware from Naqvi after their win over Sri Lanka in the women's Asia Cup in Dubai.

Another possible flashpoint has, however, been avoided with ACC chief Naqvi not travelling to Japan for the Asian Games.

The Asian Cricket Council announced that Naqvi had “prior commitments” and won't be present when the winners of the Asian Games T20 final are awarded their medals.

What happens if there is a washout?

A majority of the men's cricket section of the Asian Games was impacted by bad weather in Aichi-Nagoya, with six matches in a row getting washed out.

However, the weather cleared up sufficiently to have full games in the semi-finals.

Even so, if weather affects play on Saturday and no result is possible, then India will retain the gold medal.

Pakistan, meanwhile, will also be awarded gold as joint winners, unlike the last games in Hangzhou where India were handed gold and fellow finalists Afghanistan silver after their match was washed out, owing to India's superior ICC rankings.

Before the title clash on Saturday, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh will fight it out in the bronze medal match.