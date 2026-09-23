UAE cricket whizz kid Ayaan Misbah hopes to put economics lessons to use at ILT20 auction

Being a UAE cricketer never used to require an economics qualification. For the majority of the game’s history here, domestic players have been able to count their earnings from the sport on their fingers.

After Ayaan Misbah attended the first DP World International League T20 last year, though, he might have been minded to pay closer attention to the teacher in his A-level economics classes.

Then, aged just 16, he was taken along to the new event by Jack Luffman, the development lead for the Desert Vipers franchise.

As one of the most highly rated young prospects in the country, Misbah is a scholar on the Vipers' development programme.

The ILT20 auction was another learning day, and not just for the young cricketer. No one knew what to expect, not least the Jumeirah College schoolboy for whom a cricket career has always been a dream.

Misbah was born in India and first learnt the game aged five at a ground near the family home in Delhi.

“As soon as I started, I knew I had aspirations of going big,” Misbah, now 17, said.

Ayaan Misbah with Desert Vipers at the ILT20 Development Tournament in Dubai. Chris Whiteoak / The National Show caption: Ayaan Misbah with Desert Vipers at the ILT20 Development Tou…

“That was always a goal for me. Since we had a cricket ground nearby, I was always practising. As soon as I came home from school, I went straight to the nets, practised, went back home, repeat. I always had that vision that I want to be the best.”

He moved to Dubai with his family when he was seven. His love for cricket survived the move from one country where cricket is an overriding obsession to one where, in many ways, it battles for recognition.

Last year’s ILT20 auction, and specifically when UAE fast bowler Junaid Siddique landed a deal for $170,000, changed the landscape of the sport here.

“The biggest moment that inspired me was last year,” Misbah said.

“I saw teams bidding for players, and it was completely exhilarating. I felt like I need to be there. That made me think there's a great future prospect here.

“[It felt like] UAE is not just an Associate country anymore. It's a proper cricket country and a place where I can take my talent and be as big as some of the international players around.”

That talent is being closely monitored. The Vipers made Misbah their first-round pick in the draft for the ILT20 Development Tournament, meaning they will have first dibs on him when the auction for Season 5 takes place on October 1.

Each of the six franchises must have four UAE players per squad, and at least one of the four has to be under 23.

As such, there will be a premium on players of Misbah’s profile. Others who would have been attractive in that category might be less so because of a scheduling clash for the national team.

The UAE will likely be playing ODI cricket at that time, which would minimise the possible game time in the ILT20 for players such as Aayan Khan, 20, Aryansh Sharma, 21, and Tanish Suri, 21.

The franchises have the right to match whatever bid is made for any of their four domestic players from last season, or those playing for them in the development event.

There is a minimum salary of $10,000 and no upper limit, which means players can dream big.

Ayaan Misbah bowls during an ECB two-day tournament at the ICC Academy in Dubai. Chris Whiteoak / The National Show caption: Ayaan Misbah bowls during an ECB two-day tournament at the I…

“We started the [player development] pathway last year and we identified him from the draft for the [development] tournament last year,” Luffman said of Misbah.

“We weren't able to get him, so we invited him to become part of our pathway. As part of that, we invited our senior students to the auction to get a sample of what it's like.

“What opened their eyes were those two big deals that [Mohammed Rohid who landed a $140,000 deal] and Junaid got. Suddenly they thought: This could be me.

“We’d love to see one of our pathway lads get such a bid in the future, and who knows what the future holds?”

Misbah will be at school – where he studies maths, economics and computer studies – in Jumeirah at the time the auction starts on October 1.

Prospective ILT20 employers should know enough about him by that stage, not just via his returns in the development tournament, but also in UAE age-group representative sides.

When still only 16, he hit 163 for the UAE against Malaysia in the U19 Asia Cup, then 77 next time out against Pakistan.

“Scoring against big teams has always been my dream,” Misbah said. “I wanted to play for India once, but now I'm in UAE, and I'm so proud to be here. I'm so grateful.

“Scoring against big teams like Pakistan, and on a big stage at Asia Cup, it's something I've always wanted to do.

“I wanted to show my skills at this level, and I think it's a great platform for me to showcase my abilities.”

Luffman is confident that Misbah would be able to handle a decent payday if it came his way in the ILT20. And he reckons the opportunities the auction is creating for domestic players is great for the game in the UAE.

“They realise this [the ILT20 Development Tournament] is a big, big shop window,” Luffman said.

“All of a sudden they're going for 70, 80, 90 or in excess of 100,000 US dollars; that's life-changing for these guys.

“How wonderful. I think it's brilliant. To see some of these guys earn and change their lives is great.”