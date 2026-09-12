Pakistan slump to Test series whitewash in England: 'We need to sit down and admit our mistakes'

England completed a 3-0 series clean-sweep as Joe Root's side coasted to an eight-wicket victory at Edgbaston on Saturday.

Needing 130 to clinch the win on Day 4, England were given a scare when Ben Duckett – off the first ball – and Tyson Gay both fell to Muhammad Abbas without troubling the scorers in the opening over in Birmingham.

Jordan Cox and Root then steadied the ship before the England captain dragged Mohammad Ali on to his own stumps for 23, only for the Pakistan bowler to be pulled up for a no ball. Root then drove the next ball for four as Pakistan's slim hopes quickly evaporated.

Both Cox and Root reached their half-centuries – finishing unbeaten on 59 and 62, respectively – as England sealed their first series victory since 2024, after winning the opening two Tests by an innings and 103 runs and 194 runs.

It brought to an end a disastrous few weeks for the tourists who reacted to the second Test thrashing at Lord's by replacing head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed with his white-ball counterpart Mike Hesson and dropping seven of its players.

Pakistan have now lost 16 of their last 20 red-ball matches and a remarkable 11 of their previous 12 away Tests. “Coming to England it is difficult for the batters and fast-bowling group,” admitted captain Babar Azam.

“We need to sit down and admit our mistakes, and then work out our best XI … different series you need players for the conditions, but the new boys have done well.

“Before we focused on red ball and then focused on white ball, the PCB and the stakeholders are trying to do a lot of red ball cricket [in Pakistan] … It's good for us for the rest of cricket because when we are playing a lot of red ball cricket you learn a lot of good things. A few boys are staying here playing county cricket, so it's good for us.”

Abbas, Pakistan's player of the series after taking 13 wickets at an average of 25.38, added: “Everyone has tried their best but we came from hot weather in the West Indies to here and the weather was not so hot. We needed to spend more time in a place when we go away. It was not a good result, but everyone is trying hard.”

One of Pakistan's three debutants at Edgbaston was a shining light amid the gloom for Babar's side, as Razaullah blasted nine sixes in his 81 off 63 balls – coming at nine – in their second innings to provide. The 21-year-old also claimed four wickets in England's first inning total of 453.

“He's a raw talent,” said Babar. “Day by day as a player when you play a lot of cricket you learn a lot of things. I think this match gave him a lot of confident – both sides batting and bowling – so good for him and we wish him good luck.”

As for England, it was a winning return to the captaincy for Root after being appointed for his second spell to replace Ben Stokes, who retired from international cricket after losing the June series against New Zealand.

Interim head coach Marcus Trescothic will be replaced by Stephen Fleming in September with the New Zealander set to be in charge for the winter Test series in South Africa.

“Let's be honest, we're not the finished article. We're not going to kid ourselves,” said Root after the match. “That'll be a constant work. I think the culture of this team is not something that's going to happen overnight, it's something we're going to have to live and breathe day in, day out. But there's no reason we can't.

“I'm excited [to be captain again]. It's different this time around. I'm looking forward to Stephen coming over and getting to work with him more closely, we've spoken quite a lot over the phone but over the while it'll be a good opportunity for us to get to know each other a bit better and prepare for the winter now.”

England's four-pronged fast-bowling attack of Gus Atkinson, Ollie Robinson, Jofra Archer and Josh Tongue has thrived this series ahead of will be a far bigger test in South Africa.

Robinson was England's player of the series having taken a highly impressive 21 wickets at an average of just 8.76, with Tongue next best with 19 at 16.31.

“It's great to be a part of that four with three guys who can bowl 90mph,” said Robinson, who took his 100th Test wicket on the opening morning of the third Test, when Pakistan were reduced to 100-7 at lunch. “They have all got different skills and ability. I think we have something special as a bowling group.

“Jamie Smith set the trend by coming up to the stumps and he's helped me get a lot of wickets this summer and made it look very easy. Jordan Cox to get five dismissals standing in for Smith is really impressive.”