Bangladesh celebrate 'biggest win in any format' as they crush Australia in Darwin Test

Bangladesh secured one of the most significant wins in modern cricket as they registered a nine-wicket victory over multiple format world champions Australia in the first Test in Darwin.

Bangladesh chased down a target of 57 to clinch the series opener on Sunday and complete one ⁠of Test cricket's greatest upsets.

The Tigers dominated the Test from the opening session as they dismissed Australia for 198 in the first innings and then amassed 426 against a full-strength, first-choice home team.

Seam bowler Hasan Mahmud was the star of the match as he picked up nine wickets in the Test and batted for 92 deliveries in the first innings to extend Bangladesh's lead.

On Sunday, Mominul Haque cut Beau Webster to the fence to ​seal Bangladesh's first Test win in Australia in stifling heat at Marrara Oval.

“This is the biggest win so far for Bangladesh in any format,” said Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto.

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“Going forward, we want to do something special in the future.”

Bangladesh dominated the match thanks to their quality pace attack which outshone the hosts who had legends like Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood in their ranks.

Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed and Ebadot Hussain formed a formidable pace attack which more than made up for the absence of star quick Nahid Rana.

Captain Shanto said the work ethics of the pace attack is what delivered the win for his team.

“That is the biggest change for Bangladesh in Test format. Earlier, five years ago, pacers didn't want to play Tests. But we've been playing lots of Test cricket and they are giving importance to Test format. They want to play, want to perform, want to be world-class,” Shanto said.

Defeating a full-strength Australia, the world's top-ranked Test nation, in their own backyard has to be the South Asian nation's finest victory in 26 years of playing the game's longest format.

Australian players after their loss to Bangladesh on Day 4 of the first Test in Darwin. EPA Show caption: Australian players after their loss to Bangladesh on Day 4 o…

Bangladesh had heroes throughout the match, but on day four it was spin-bowling all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz who struck decisive blows as Australia were bowled out for 284.

Having scored 65 with the bat in Bangladesh's first innings and caught-and-bowled Australian lynchpin Steve Smith for 44 on day three, Miraz took another four wickets on the final day after the hosts resumed on 161-4, still 67 runs in arrears.

“It was excellent, a great moment for us,” Miraz said.

“The way we are playing shows our character. Everything was perfect. I think everyone is happy back home.”

It was an extraordinary turnaround for ninth-ranked Bangladesh, who just over a week ago were bowled out for 54 in their practice match against a Cricket Australia XI in Darwin. In June, they were thrashed by Zimbabwe, the lowest of cricket's 10 ranked Test-playing nations, in a one-off match in Harare.

Miraz had wicketkeeper Alex Carey caught behind for 30 and bowled all-rounder Webster for five with sumptuous ​deliveries to bring Australia's tail into play.

He had captain Pat Cummins caught bat-pad catch for eight before wrapping up the innings by ⁠trapping fellow spinner Nathan Lyon lbw for 15.

In between, Green held ‌on to reach his third Test century and first on home soil.

However, soon after Green ended up playing on to his stumps on 104, becoming Mahmud's ninth wicket for the match.

Bangladesh were given a paltry target which they chased down with ease.

Opener Shadman Islam (25 not out) and number three Haque (30 not out) mowed down the victory target in 14.2 overs.

Captain Cummins said he felt the match was lost on day one when Australia's batters failed against Bangladesh's spirited pace attack, led by a six-wicket haul from Mahmud.

“We had to find a way to bat longer and then we couldn't penetrate with the ball,” said Cummins.