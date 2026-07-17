Tributes pour in as 'one of the greatest' Garry Sobers dies at 89

West Indies all-rounder and one of the greatest cricketers ever, Garry Sobers, has passed away ​at the age of 89.

Widely considered the best all-rounder the game has seen, Sobers represented the West ⁠Indies in 93 Tests between 1954 and 1974.

Sobers made a name for himself with his aggressive batting and ability to bowl both pace and spin, while also being a fine fielder.

Sobers's record is one of the best in the game. He finished with 8,032 Test runs at an average of 57.78 and took 235 wickets at an average of 34.03. The International Cricket Council's premier annual award in men's cricket – the Sir Garfield Sobers Award – is named in his honour.

“A great innings has come to an end. In ⁠our hearts, now and forever, Sir Garfield Sobers,” Cricket West Indies wrote on social media.

Cricket West Indies president Dr. Kishore Shallow also paid his respects.

“Sir Garfield Sobers has completed his final innings, but his legacy ⁠will forever endure in the hearts of our region, and the story of the cricketing ​world,” ⁠he wrote in a statement shared ‌by Cricket West Indies.

“On behalf of Cricket West Indies, I offer our heartfelt condolences to ​his family, the government and people of Barbados and all those across the world who mourn his passing.”

Former England batter and contemporary Geoffrey Boycott said Sobers was a once-in-a-generation player.

“He was a superstar and such an easy-natured guy. I never heard him complain or bad mouth other players. He had a good heart. He was generous with his time and advice,” Boycott wrote in The Telegraph.

“But the most important thing is what he left behind. Anyone who saw him in his pomp will have wonderful memories of a great batsman, the greatest all-rounder, an icon, a once-in-your-lifetime, exceptional cricketer.”

Cricket's governing body and various boards also paid tributes to the Barbadian.

“One of the greatest cricketers to have ever graced the game, Sir Garfield Sobers, has sadly passed away. ​Our thoughts are with his family, friends and Cricket West ‌Indies as we say goodbye to an ⁠ICC Hall of Famer,” the ICC wrote on X.

“One of the greatest to ever play the game. Forever ​in our ‌hearts, Sir Garfield Sobers,” England Cricket said on social media.

The Indian cricket board and former internationals Harbhajan Singh and Virender Sehwag also paid their respects.

“The BCCI mourns the passing of Sir Garfield Sobers, ⁠a true icon of the game and one of cricket's greatest-ever all-rounders,” the BCCI posted.

Officials at the Lord's Cricket Ground paid their tributes.

“It was with huge sadness that news of the death of the great Sir Garfield Sobers reached us here at Lord's today. His stature within the game is unmatched: he set the standard by which every player is measured. Our thoughts are with his family and the West Indies cricket community at this time,” a message on the Lord's social media account said.

Sobers scored 26 Test centuries during his international career. His unbeaten 365 against Pakistan in 1958 was the highest individual score in Test cricket until fellow Caribbean great Brian Lara surpassed it in 1994.

Sobers also became the first cricketer to hit six sixes in an over in first-class cricket. He achieved the feat against Glamorgan's Malcolm Nash while playing for Nottinghamshire.