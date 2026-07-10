T20 world champions India risk losing top ranking after fifth straight defeat

Double world champions India were handed a harsh reality check as they succumbed to their fifth straight defeat during their tour of Ireland and England.

England registered their first-ever T20 series victory over India with a nine-wicket thrashing in Bristol, handing Harry Brook's team an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series with one more game to go - the first match was a washout.

India's batting struggled once again in conditions that were conducive to bowlers. They battled their way to 158-7, which turned out to be woefully inadequate as England chased down the target with 37 balls to spare.

Opener Phil Salt and Brook enjoyed ​an unbroken second-wicket stand of 146 off 70 balls as England reached their target in ⁠13.5 overs.

Captain Brook scored 79 from 35 balls, while Salt hit 59 off 42 even though he failed to score off his first nine balls.

India lost both T20s in the preceding tour of Ireland and are now one more defeat away from relinquishing their top ranking in T20s. England will become the top-ranked T20 team if they win the final match of the series on Saturday.

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All teams will be aiming to preserve their T20 rankings this year as they will serve as the benchmark for qualification to the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

With only six continental slots available for the Summer Games, top-ranked men's teams from four continents - Asia, Oceania, Europe and Africa - by the end of the year will qualify for the Games automatically. Everyone else will have to play in a global qualifier.

If India continue to slip this year, Pakistan - currently ranked sixth - will get an opportunity to overtake their arch-rivals in T20 rankings by December.

For now, India captain Iyer will be hoping to avoid another series whitewash, and that too in his second series in charge.

Iyer did well with the bat, scoring an unbeaten 80 off 49 balls while batting at No. 4. But the rest of his team's batting and bowling failed once again.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has failed with the bat in three outings. Getty Images Info

"This ‌is the transition phase and we will be making a lot of mistakes," Iyer said. "Again, it ⁠was a disappointing one. A lot of youngsters were playing in these conditions for the first time. Mistakes will be [made], important to realise how we need to adapt in overseas conditions. Important to learn quickly."

England will replace the world champions as the top-ranked T20 side, and captain Brook said he can't wait for the opportunity.

"It would be pretty cool for us to be world number one, to be honest," Brook ​said.

"That is definitely an aim. If we keep doing what we have been doing and stick to our guns, hopefully we will come out 4-0."

England have now won 19 out of 22 completed T20 matches since Brook took over as captain last year.

Also, the next two major ICC tournaments take place in conditions that should suit the England team - next year's ODI World Cup in South Africa and the 2028 T20 World Cup in Australia.