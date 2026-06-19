Vaishnave Mahesh to put friendship aside as UAE look to cause Asia Cup upset against India

Facing the superstars of India at the Women’s Asia Cup might be a daunting prospect for the young cricketers of the UAE women’s team. Were it not for the fact they have already been there, done that, and beaten them at Jenga.

Back in 2024, a national team packed with teen talent was soundly beaten by the Indians, who were on their way in the continent’s top competition in Sri Lanka.

In the meantime, Harmanpreet Kaur’s side have soared to even greater heights. India won the 50 over World Cup last year, and are looking to add the T20 version in the UK this summer.

The likes of Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma and Shafali Verma have seen their celebrity skyrocket. Smriti Mandhana, meanwhile, has just been named in Time magazine’s list of the 100 most influential people in sport, alongside the likes of Lionel Messi.

Later this year, potentially in the UAE, India will bid to defend their Asia Cup. The UAE have qualified, via the ACC Premier Cup in Malaysia this month.

Clearly, they will be up against it if they face the mighty Indians again, but they are looking forward to the challenge.

“Those experiences make it more motivating than intimidating,” said Vaishnave Mahesh, the UAE leg-spinner.

“The last Asia Cup gave us the chance to spend time with some of the Indian players away from the field.

Vaishnave Mahesh during UAE's match against Philippines in Malaysia. Photo: Asian Cricket Council Info

“What stood out most was the chance to understand how they approach the game. As a group, we were able to ask questions, talk cricket, and learn about their mindset, preparation and routines.

“Those kinds of conversations give you a different perspective and help you understand what it takes to perform consistently at the highest level.”

The opportunity to peek behind the celebrity and see the human also helped, according to Vaishnave.

“There were also some more relaxed moments where we got the chance to get to know them on a personal level,” she said.

“We played Jenga, had coffee, and had conversations that had nothing to do with cricket. Experiences like that remind you that the players you watch on television are people just like us.

“But once you step on to the field, all of that disappears and the competitor in you takes over. Once you understand the work, discipline and mindset that goes into performing at that level, it makes you want to challenge yourself against the very best and see where your own game stands.”

The national team will not be making up the numbers when they play at the Asia Cup.

“Qualifying is a great achievement and something we're proud of, but the ambition doesn't just stop there,” Vaishnave said.

“We have all worked incredibly hard to get to this stage, and now it's about making the most of the opportunity in front of us.

UAE's Vaishnave Mahesh, 19, has been part of the national team for seven years. Chris Whiteoak / The National Info

“There's a line from the movie 83 [which is based on the India men's side winning the 1983 World Cup]: ‘We're here to win. What else are we here for?’ I think that captures the mindset perfectly.

“Everyone in the team understands the quality of the opposition. The goal is simple: play fearless cricket, give 200 per cent, and display the will to win.”

Vaishnave juggles her cricket with studying commerce at Manipal Academy of Higher Education in Dubai. She has plans to pursue a professional qualification in finance, but her main focus at present remains cricket.

That means trying to help the rapidly developing UAE side play at cricket’s biggest competitions, while also targeting selection for franchise tournaments like the WPL, BBL and the Hundred.

She is still only 19, yet has been a part of the side for seven years. Remarkably, she played her 100th T20 international on tour in Malaysia this month.

“Looking back, it's not really the number 100 that stands out,” she said of reaching the milestone while still so young.

“It's the journey behind it. The victories that brought everyone together, the difficult losses that taught valuable lessons, the good days and the bad days, the bus rides filled with laughter and the quieter ones after tough results.

“It's the friendships that have been built over the years, the memories created while travelling the world with this team, and the sacrifices my parents have made at each step on the way to help me pursue this dream.

“That makes the milestone meaningful to me. More than anything, it's a reminder of how fortunate I've been to represent the UAE, share a dressing room with some incredible people, and experience so much of the game at a younger age.”

It says much about the huge strides the women’s game is making in the UAE that Vaishnave qualifies as a seasoned veteran of the side, even though she does not turn 20 until December.

The UAE handed debuts to three 15-year-olds – Janani Thirukkumaran, Mehul Kulkarni and Simran Sheth – in Malaysia.

“It has been a bit surreal, to be honest,” said Vaishnave, who took 10 wickets across the UAE’s seven games at the Premier Cup.

“At 19, I wasn't expecting to find myself being referred to as one of the more experienced players in the squad.

“I made my debut when I was 12, so for the longest time me and Samaira [Dharnidharka, the pace bowler who is three months younger than Vaishnave] were the youngest player in the squad.

“Now, having three 15-year-old debutants on tour, we can say we are a part of the senior bunch. On a more serious note, I think it's fantastic for UAE cricket.

“The fact players are coming into the national set-up at such a young age and looking completely comfortable in that environment says a lot about the talent coming through.

“They bring a huge amount of energy, confidence and enthusiasm to the squad, and that's something every team benefits from.”