Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickelton power Mumbai to big win over Kolkata in IPL opener

Some sensational big-hitting from openers Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickelton put Mumbai Openers on their way to a comprehensive six-wicket victory over Kolkata Knight Riders in their IPL opener on Sunday.

In a high-scoring clash at Wankhede Stadium, Kolkata looked to have set their opponents a tough chase when they reached 220-4 off their 20 overs.

Captain Ajinkya Rahane cracked 67 with Angkrish Raghuvanshi (51) also reaching his half-century, while Finn Allen (37) and Rinku Singh (33) also making healthy contributions.

All-rounder Shardul Thakur finished with figures of 3-39 off his four overs that would earn him the player of the match award on his Mumbai debut back on home turf.

But any thoughts 2024 champions Kolkata had of starting the season with a victory were blown away by Rohit and Rickelton who propelled Mumbai towards their biggest ever IPL chase.

The duo put on 148 in 11.5 overs for the first wicket with India batter Rohit making his quickest IPL half-century off 23 balls with South African Rickelton taking one more ball to reach his 50.

Both missed out on their centuries with Rohit gone for 78 off 38 balls – including six fours and six sixes – while Rickelton smashed four fours and eight sixes for his 43-ball 81.

“Feels pretty good,” said Rickelton after being picked ahead of countryman Quinton de Kock. “Didn't have the best week's preparation coming into this but finding the middle of the bat felt pretty special.

“Obviously, I felt that pressure and weight of having Quinny behind me. It was good to get the start … but I want to be able to play more freely.

“He's also very helpful. We're close and spend a lot of time together. He knows my game really well as well. Really nice to just be in the changing room with him.”

Suryakumar Yadav (16), Tilak Varma (20) and Hardik Pandya (18 not out) all then played neat cameos to ensure they never looked in trouble with Naman Dhir hitting the winning runs.

Five-time champions Mumbai reached the total with five balls to spare to seal their first season-opening victory since 2012.

“Obviously it's been a long wait,” admitted captain Pandya after ending the drought. “Every time we've come we wanted to start the season on a high. The whole group is very glad we were able to do it.

“Rohit and Rickelton were outstanding. Ryan has done very well for us last year. And Quinny is a top man. He understood that we are backing the man, and having continuity. I'm glad it worked.”

Earlier, Kolkata had reached their second-highest score against Mumbai in the IPL.

Rahane, who at the toss said that he had “never seen so much of grass at Wankhede”, scored 67 off 40 balls while Raghuvanshi, another Mumbai native, made 51 off 29 as KKR powered past the 200 barrier.

But once the fireworks from Rohit and Rickelton started, it was never going to prove a big enough total. And for Thakur, victory completed a memorable return home. “This ground has given me bitter and sweet memories both,” he said. “To come and play for MI is special.

“To come and play on my home ground. I was a net bowler and upcoming boy in the early years, quietly making my mark.

“Since then it was always going to happen, and it's finally happened. So it feels special. I'll be very happy if I stay here [for rest of career]. It's my home city. The kind of backing I have got here is amazing.”