Virat Kohli clobbers IPL champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru to win over Sunrisers Hyderabad

A superb unbeaten half-century from Virat Kohli guided defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru to victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad on the opening night of the 2026 Indian Premier League.

The Indian great cracked 69 off 38 balls as Bengaluru eased to a statement six-wicket win with 26 balls to spare at M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Despite losing Phil Salt in the second over, Bengaluru produced a commanding batting performance with Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal's century partnership proving the cornerstone.

Kohli smashed five fours and five sixes in his knock while local ⁠favourite Padikkal's 61 off 26 balls included seven fours and four sixes.

Put in to bat, Hyderabad slipped to 29-3 inside ​the ⁠powerplay as IPL debutant ‌Jacob Duffy took three early wickets, before a resilient partnership between ​stand-in captain Ishan Kishan and Heinrich Klaasen, backed by lower-order cameos, lifted the visitors to 201-9.

Bengaluru made light work of the target as Kohli and Padikkal punished Hyderabad's bowlers and exposed the void left by the absence of injured ace pacer Pat Cummins.

“It was good to get back out there,” said Kohli. “The last game I played was the final last year but I think the way I batted in the one-day series quite recently really helped me to stay in that same kind of momentum.

“I wasn't playing shots that I don't usually play so I knew as long as I have the rhythm and I've put enough work physically behind the scenes with my fitness, things should come together nicely and tonight was another chance to start strong and to build on this.”

Kohli, who now features only in one-day internationals, was given a reprieve on 28 before making Hyderabad pay as the home crowd roared the team on and chanted his name.

Padikkal was equally fluent, while ‌captain Rajat Patidar added ⁠31 to keep the runs flowing.

“I had plans of going aggressive in the powerplay, but when I saw [Padikkal] play, I was like, keep putting him back on strike and hit the odd boundary here and there,” added Kohli.

“So, yeah, he completely took the game away from the opposition and I told him that one shot he hit off a slower ball over mid-on for six.

“At that time, I told him just keep going on. I mean, you're hitting the ball amazingly well and just keep pushing it and take the game away from the opposition. His head positions, his balance, absolutely world-class.”

Earlier, ​pacer Duffy dismantled Hyderabad's top order, removing attacking openers ​Abhishek Sharma (7) ‌and Travis Head (11) in quick succession before also dismissing Nitish Kumar Reddy ⁠for one to finish his spell with figures of 3-22.

“Awesome, hell of a way to start the campaign,” player-of-the-match Duffy. “I just wanted to bowl the hard lengths, just keep the ball there. Even better that I got to walk off the field after seven overs.”

Kishan top-scored ⁠for Hyderabad with 80 off 38 balls, including eight fours and five sixes, while Klaasen added 31 and Aniket Verma blasted a rapid 43 off 18 to give the innings late momentum.

“The wicket played well after the first three to four overs,” said Kishan. “We lost early wickets and we have to take care of that. The wicket got better in the second innings.

“I enjoyed [being captain] a lot, but it is IPL sometimes there are nerves but we will get better as a team. If we win games going ahead, it will be even better."

When asked if he was happy with his team's performance, Patidar replied: “100 per cent. The way boys played and this was a season opener. Everyone chipped in and did the job.

“Duffy was playing his first game and the way he played and the wickets he took were the turning point … Padikkal and Kohli's innings were the base.”

On Kolhi's efforts, Patidar added: “No words for him. The way he goes in, the team is chasing. He is the No 1 batter.”

Bengaluru will look ​to build on their winning start when they host Chennai Super Kings at their home ground on April 5, while Hyderabad will play Kolkata Knight Riders on Thursday.