T20 World Cup: India do the inevitable but Namibia still provide useful return for sponsors

The result might have been inevitable. World champions India – population of around a billion and a half – beat Namibia – population a shade over three million.

There were more people in the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi to see the host nation’s 93-run win than play the sport in the African country. But Namibia provided more than their money’s worth on a chilly night in India’s capital.

Despite being one of the smallest countries in the competition, they have attracted sponsorship from a leading Indian e-commerce firm for the World Cup.

As the smart promo explains, they were a good deal, given that they are playing in India’s group, have the same viewership, and the same logo size.

And, as they showed here, they have players that are worth tuning in for, too. Even if the company does not even deliver to Namibia.

Another of the running themes at this tournament is the debate over whether a side might make 300 for the first time in a T20 World Cup match. It is trailed on Indian TV channels in near enough every commercial break.

Namibia must have been fearing they would be the ones on the receiving end given the start the home team made.

Sanju Samson appeared to be making the most of his rare chance to shine, deputising for the ill Abhishek Sharma.

He started the carnage with three sixes, but he sparkled only too briefly as he was out off his eighth ball for 22.

His opening partner, Ishan Kishan, carried on the violence. He sent five miles over the rope on his way to 61 in 24 balls.

When he was out, India were 102-2 after just seven overs. Three hundred felt well within their compass at that stage.

Later in the innings, Shivam Dube hit a 107 metre six. Straight after, Hardik Pandya launched one at 109m. It was brutal.

Maybe it is all down to the rubberised bats, as Sri Lanka’s Bhanuka Rajapaksa joked India’s players must use. Or maybe India’s players just hit different.

And yet, despite all the pyrotechnics, Namibia somehow saved face. Somehow being the operative word, because Gerhard Erasmus’ methods were many and varied.

The Namibia captain is a remarkable all-round cricketer. Sometimes he keeps wicket. He is his side’s best batter. And this time he was the stand out bowler, with more varieties than Heinz.

His two most eye-catching modes were the ball he delivers from 25 yards – once that was too tricky even for umpire Rod Tucker, who gave a dead ball – and the other is the round arm ball that might seem like a homage to Usman Tariq, had Erasmus not done it first.

He took wickets with each of those, and somehow ended up with figures of 4-20 when it had been a bloodbath for everyone else.

The fact India only made 209-9 felt like a triumph for the Associate nation. That amounted to a mere 107 in the last 13 overs, so quite the comeback by Namibia.

Chasing it down against an attack including the likes of Jasprit Bumrah and Varun Chakaravarthy, though, was unrealistic.

The former made a steady return to the side after missing India's opener against the United States in Mumbai. And the latter took 3-7, in the perfect tune up for the big one against Pakistan in Colombo on Sunday.