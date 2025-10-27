Graeme Cremer thrilled to return to Zimbabwe side after seven-year hiatus in Dubai

Graeme Cremer said it feels like a fairy tale after earning a recall to the Zimbabwe national team following seven years living in Dubai.

The 39-year-old leg-spinner essentially retired from the sport in 2018, when his family relocated to the UAE with his wife Merna’s work as a captain for Emirates airline.

As they settled into life in the city with their two young sons, Cremer took various coaching roles, and only played matches seldomly himself.

Most recently, he had been heading up the girls’ development programme at Legends Academy, which is based at The Sevens, Dubai.

During the school holidays this summer, he headed back to Zimbabwe and started playing club cricket again.

After a conversation with his former Zimbabwe teammate Brendan Taylor, he decided to try to earn a return to the national set up.

That came to fruition this week when he was named in their 15-man squad for three T20Is against Afghanistan in Harare.

“Brendan was coming back from his three-year ban [for anti-corruption offences], and he was saying, ‘We have two or three years left, max,’” Cremer said.

“I had been watching a lot, and I still have that fire in my belly. They had moved on from me because it was so long me being away.

Graeme Cremer during his spell as a consultant for the UAE national team. Satish Kumar for The National

“I was quite surprised [how encouraging Zimbabwe Cricket were towards him], but I also knew they were actively trying to get senior guys back in because there is so much inexperience in the team. It was worth me asking the question.”

Cremer will continue to share his time between Zimbabwe and Dubai, and he acknowledges he never thought this chance would come for him again.

“When we moved to Dubai, the plan was to do what I am doing now [set up base in the UAE, but commute to Zimbabwe for cricket],” Cremer said.

“But the kids were so young. When we got to Dubai, we realised straight away that we couldn’t have their mother flying all over the world, and their dad away all the time as well.

“Now they are a lot older, it was easier to make this decision. When I [called time on his playing career] I thought I would never play at a high level again, that is for sure.”

Cremer said he felt rusty at first but was glad to get 13 45-over matches in club cricket under his belt, giving him nine overs to bowl per game.

“It allowed me to get back and feel for myself that I could actually do it,” Cremer said.

“There are still a lot of familiar faces involved, but also some brand-new guys who I hadn’t seen before. The guys have been very respectful, and it has been amazing how I’ve been welcomed back into the system.

“Obviously, I was captain before and played for a long time, but when it comes to one on one me bowling to them, there has definitely been that attitude of, ‘I’ll show you.’”

Zimbabwe have qualified for the T20 World Cup, which will be played in India and Sri Lanka in February. Playing in that is a goal for Cremer, as well as the one-day international version which follows a year later.

“Initially it is nice to be back in the squad and I can’t wait for my opportunity to play,” he said.

“The biggest target after that is the T20 World Cup in February, then, if all goes well, the 50-over World Cup in Zim, South Africa and Namibia in 2027.

Graeme Cremer overseeing the girls programme at Rajasthan Royals Academy at The Sevens, Dubai. Photo: RRA

“That would be a fairy-tale ending if it were to happen. But, to be honest, I haven’t put a limit on it. If the body feels fine and I am bowling well enough, I wouldn’t put a timeframe on it.”

Cremer has played 19 Test matches, 96 ODIs, and 29 T20Is for Zimbabwe, but none since 2018.

Coincidentally, the last time he played internationally was against the UAE. It was a significant fixture: the UAE shocked the home team in the game at a packed out Harare Sports Club, and so prevented them from qualifying for the 2019 World Cup.

Life then took Cremer and his family to Dubai. By chance, in his early days living in the city, he even helped out coaching the UAE ahead of a series against his homeland.

He maintained contact with the then UAE coach, Dougie Brown. He later became the head coach of Legends Academy – which was then the Rajasthan Royals Academy – which was Brown’s new venture after leaving the UAE job.

“We thank him for everything he has done for us, and it is amazing to see him back in the international fold,” Brown said.

“He spoke to me a couple of months ago about trying to do this, knowing it would have a knock on effect for our academy, and that we would need someone to replace him.

“But I am delighted for him. With the World Cup being in India and Sri Lanka, and him being a leg-spinner, it will definitely help him.

“He was world-class when he was playing, and there is no reason to assume he won’t be world-class again now. You are a long-time retired, and there is no right time to give up. The fact he is 39 now means nothing.”