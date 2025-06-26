Australia rattled by West Indies pacers in Barbados Test

World Test Championship finalists Australia were given a wake-up call by West Indies fast bowlers on the opening day of the Barbados Test as they were shot out for 180.

Pacers Jayden Seales and Shamar Joseph tore through Australia's line-up on a lively surface at the Kensington Oval.

Aussie batters looked all at sea against the Windies quicks and could have been dismissed for an even lower score had the hosts held all their chances.

Opening batter Usman Khawaja was dropped early in the slip cordon by captain Roston Chase. Khawaja was the second highest scorer after Travis Head, who scored a quick fifty.

Khawaja battled to 47 before eventually falling to Joseph, featuring in an important 89-run fourth-wicket stand with Head after the Australians had slumped to 22-3 in the morning following Pat Cummins' decision to bat first upon winning the toss.

Head's top score of 59 was highlighted, as usual, by flamboyant drives and pulls, the left-hander counting nine boundaries in his 78-ball innings.

While Aussies fearsome pace attack of Mitchell Starc, captain Cummins, and Josh Hazlewood saved them the blushes, taking four wickets between them to send the West Indies in at stumps at 57-4, the Caribbean team gave the Aussies a glimpse of what awaits them in the three-match series.

Seales claimed a brilliant 5-60 and Joseph was equally impressive with 4-46. Joseph was particularly difficult to handle as he mixed high pace with late movement and consistent lines.

Australia's middle order offered little resistance, with Beau Webster (11) and Alex Carey (8) falling cheaply before seamer Justin Greaves claimed the prize scalp of Head for 59, caught behind.

Captain Cummins (28) provided the only lower-order resistance before Seales returned to sweep through the tail, completing his five-wicket masterclass and leaving Australia to contemplate the wreckage of their innings.

West Indies would have fancied their chances at that point, but Starc had other plans, snapping up the wickets of Kraigg Brathwaite and John Campbell in an action-packed opening spell.

Cummins then had Keacy Carty caught behind on 20 before Hazlewood bowled nightwatchman Jomel Warrican out for a duck.

"This one was pretty special for me," Seales said. "I have played against (Australia) once, and was injured. To play against them and get five on the first day was pretty special.

"With the new ball, the plan was to bowl fuller. We knew the batters would come hard if we gave them width, and the plan was to bowl full and as much at the stumps as possible.

"A little slower than what the Australians would have expected, and that made them play a lot more.

"Shamar was special today. He has a love for Australia. He got through the top order and made it easy for us in the middle and at the end."