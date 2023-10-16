Buttler calls on England to show 'resilience' after shock World Cup loss to Afghanistan

Jos Buttler has demanded England show "character and resilience" to bounce back after their shock defeat to Afghanistan put their Cricket World Cup title defence in major jeopardy.

Following Sunday's 69-run defeat in Delhi, England sit fifth in the group standings with one win from three matches, having opened their campaign with a nine-wicket thrashing by 2019 finalists New Zealand.

The top four at the end of the round-robin phase advance to the semi-finals.

"Before the tournament started we had a different idea of how the first three games would pan out," England captain Buttler said.

"We’ve got to show a lot of character, a lot of resilience within the team and most of all a lot of belief. There are a lot of excellent players in there and we haven’t played well enough today, but we must keep that belief."

Winners of the T20 World Cup in Australia last year, England hold both the global white-ball trophies but have yet to impress in the subcontinent.

Buttler conceded England had misread the pitch and the conditions, retaining an extra seamer after seeing India beat Afghanistan at the same Arun Jaitley Stadium last week with a similar attack.

"Obviously India went with the extra seamer as well and we thought the wicket would play similarly and maybe the dew would come in in the second half," he said.

"The conditions didn’t play quite as we thought they would ... The wicket didn’t play exactly how we thought it would play and the dew didn’t come in as much as we thought as well."

Chris Woakes's struggles continued, the seamer conceding more than 10 runs an over and sending his first ball down the leg-side and through wicketkeeper Buttler for five wides.

Buttler said Woakes had not bowled at the level he was capable of but would not be drawn on potential selection changes ahead of their next match against undefeated South Africa.

"We’ll let tonight sink in and work out where we need to go from there," he said.

While England are left to pick up the pieces, Afghanistan were delighted with their first-ever victory over one of cricket's traditional heavyweights. Both previous ODI meetings went England's way.

“It will take a while to sink in … but we hope it sinks in quickly because we have a game in three days in Chennai,” said Afghanistan coach Jonathan Trott, a former England international.

“It is important that the guys enjoy this moment, and take stock to realize that, when we do certain things right in 100 overs, we can achieve a lot and win as a team.”