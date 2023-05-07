Gujarat Titans thrash Lucknow Super Giants in IPL battle of Pandya brothers

Hardik defeated Krunal in the battle of the Pandya brothers on Sunday as Indian Premier League table-toppers Gujarat Titans sealed a convincing 56-run victory over Lucknow Super Giants.

The Pandyas made history by becoming the first brothers to captain two opposing sides in an IPL match as the two teams clashed Narendra Modi Stadium.

“It's a dream come true for us, leading our respective sides,” elder brother Krunal Pandya, 32, captain of Lucknow, said after winning the toss in Ahmedabad. But he added: “Once we go into the field, the game face will be on.”

Gujarat captain Hardik Pandya, 29, adjusted his big brother's hat and also told the host, who called it wrong, that the coin fell in Krunal's favour.

“Big, emotional day for the family, our father would have been proud,” said an emotional Hardik. “This is something that's happening for the first time. Short of words, but the family is proud. One Pandya will win.”

And one Pandya certainly did win after Gujarat recorded their highest ever IPL total of 227-2 thanks to a destructive opening partnership of 142 between Wriddhiman Saha (81) and Shubman Gill (94 not out).

The two Pandya brothers are up against one another here in Ahmedabad.



Lucknow put up a spirited reply with Kyle Mayers (48) and Quinton de Kock (70) leading the charge but they ended on 171-7 to allow Gujarat to consolidate their top spot in the 10-team table.

Earlier, Saha, a diminutive wicketkeeper-batsman, set up Gujarat's domination with four sixes and 10 fours to reach his fifty in just 20 balls before he fell to Avesh Khan.

Hardik, continued the flying start making a quick-fire 25 off 15 balls before, inevitably, being caught out by his older brother.

The in-form Gill, who struck his fourth fifty of the season, put on another fiery stand with South Africa's David Miller, who smashed 21 off 12, as Gujarat finished on this year's fourth highest team total.

The left-handed Mayers began the chase strongly as he hit Hardik for a hat-trick of boundaries and then took on Mohammed Shami in a 19-run over.

India fast bowler Mohit Sharma sent back Mayers to break an 88-run opening stand and later took down dangerous Australian batsman Marcus Stoinis to dent the chase.

De Kock, a left-hand wicketkeeper-batsman, reached fifty in his first IPL appearance this season but was bowled by Afghanistan spin wizard Rashid Khan as the Lucknow chase fell off track.

Krunal was out for a first-ball duck off Mohit, who returned figures of 4-29.

“I don't think there'll be bragging rights with Krunal,” said Hardik after the match. “Our love is too strong, I hope he does well. I'd have been happier if things had been closer and he had some bragging rights too.”