Gujarat Titans thrash Mumbai Indians in IPL after Miller and Manohar blitz

A batting onslaught from David Miller and Abhinav Manohar powered defending champions Gujarat Titans to a 55-run demolition of Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League on Tuesday.

The left-handed Miller (46 off 22 balls) and rising Indian talent Manohar (21-ball 42) put together 71 runs to steer Gujarat to a mammoth 207-6 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The Miller-Manohar show, which included seven sixes, and an unbeaten five-ball 20 by Rahul Tewatia helped Gujarat rack up 94 runs from the final six overs of mayhem.

With their work cut out, Gujarat bowlers restricted five-time champions Mumbai to 152-9 as Afghanistan wrist spinners Rashid Khan and Noor Ahmad shared five wickets between them.

Gujarat, who had a fairy-tale debut season last year when they won the IPL, moved second in the table behind toppers and four-time winners Chennai Super Kings at the midway stage of the T20 tournament.

But the evening belonged to the Gujarat batters after opener Shubman Gill set the tone for his team's domination with his 56 off 34 balls at their home ground, the world's biggest cricket stadium.

Gill departed after his third fifty of the season and Miller and Manohar soon took over to tear into the opposition attack with a flurry of fours and sixes.

Both the batsmen were denied fifties but it was raining sixes by the end of the innings and the left-handed Tewatia joined in the charge in his team's highest IPL total.

Mumbai's Arjun Tendulkar, son of Sachin Tendulkar, recovered from his previous match when he was hit for 31 runs in one over as the left-arm quick gave away nine in his two overs and took a wicket.

Mumbai were never in the chase after skipper Rohit Sharma fell for two runs, caught and bowled by his opposite number Hardik Pandya, and the wickets kept tumbling.

Rashid struck twice with his leg spin in one over and was soon joined in by fellow Afghan Noor, an 18-year-old who returned figures of 3-37.

Mumbai's expensive Australian import Cameron Green made 33 before falling to Noor's left-arm wrist spin that soon got Tim David for a duck.