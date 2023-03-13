Virat Kohli presents Australia players his Test jersey after series win in Ahmedabad

Virat Kohli will remember the fourth Test against Australia in Ahmedabad for a number of reasons as India drew the final Test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy to clinch the series and qualify for the World Test Championship final.

Kohli ended a Test drought that lasted more than three years as his masterful 186 help India take a first-innings lead and all but ensure a series victory for the hosts.

It was Kohli's first Test century since November 2019 and capped a superb return to form in 2023, which included two ODI tons.

He was named the player of the match in the fourth Test. “I felt like I was batting really well from the first innings in Nagpur. But we focused more on batting as long as possible for the team,” Kohli said.

“There was belief there that I was playing well and if I got an opportunity on a decent wicket then I can make a big one.”

After the match ended in a draw at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Monday, Kohli presented Australia players Usman Khawaja and Alex Carey his Test jerseys.

India and Australia will now face off in the World Test Championship final at The Oval in June.