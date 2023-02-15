Mitchell Starc set to bolster Australia for Delhi Test against India

Australia fast bowler Mitchell Starc is optimistic about his chances of returning to the side for the second Test against India in New Delhi, aiming to boost a beleaguered side that lost the opening match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Nagpur by an innings.

Starc is still facing the lingering effects of a finger injury that kept him out of first Test. The visitors lost by an innings and 132 runs inside three days on a slow wicket in Nagpur and brought in left-armer Starc into the squad ahead of the second match, which begins in New Delhi on Friday.

"I'd like to be a little further down the road," said Starc, who sustained the injury fielding against South Africa in December.

"Still a good chance of playing. It'll come down to how it reacts by the end of the day, how the medical staff see it, how the selectors, skipper Pat Cummins and Ronnie (coach Andrew McDonald) feel about it.

"I'll do everything I can to be available for selection."

Starc told reporters he planned to bowl "as normal" but his finger was still lacking strength after being in a splint for weeks.

Rohit Sharma's India will look to keep up the momentum with a line-up unlikely to change in batsman Cheteshwar Pujara's 100th Test.

"It's a huge achievement for any cricketer. A lot of things are, other than talent, responsible for playing 100 Test matches," said India coach Rahul Dravid.

"It is a reflection of your longevity. It is a tribute to your skill, your fitness, your resilience, ability to handle success and failure."

Australia are expected to make changes with left-arm spinner Matthew Kuhnemann likely to be part of a spin attack alongside Todd Murphy, who bagged seven wickets on his Test debut in Nagpur, and Nathan Lyon at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.