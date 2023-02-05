World Cup, IPL, ILT20 and the top 10 biggest prize money pots in cricket - in pictures

The DP World International League T20 announced on Sunday that its inaugural champions will win $700,000. The runners up after next weekend’s final in Dubai will also get $300,000 to divide between them.

The tournament’s organisers describe the prize pool as “very attractive”. But how does it stack up against other major cricket competitions around the world?

