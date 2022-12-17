England batsman Harry Brook flattered by Virat Kohli comparisons

England batsman Harry Brook has made a sensational start to his international career, and is already drawing comparisons with an all-time great for his performances in white and red ball cricket.

Brook has emerged as a dangerous T20 batsman who can adapt to all conditions. In Test cricket, he has been even more impressive, with 369 runs in his first three Tests which includes two centuries and one fifty.

England captain Ben Stokes said Brook reminds him of India star Virat Kohli for the simplicity of technique, and potential to succeed in all formats.

While Brook is flattered by the comparison, he said he has a long way to go before he can be compared with the former India captain.

"Maybe 15, 20 years down the line I might be somewhere close. But he is one of the gods of cricket. If I do get anywhere close then I will be very happy with my career," Brook said in Karachi where England are looking to complete a historic Test series whitewash against Pakistan.

Brook has particularly enjoyed playing in Pakistan, smashing 153 from just 116 balls in the first innings of the Rawalpindi Test before cracking 87 from 65 balls in the second outing. He continued his form in the Multan Test by hitting a century as England completed a series win.

It should come as no surprise that Brook has enjoyed Pakistan conditions, since he has prior experience there following his stint with Lahore Qalandars in the Pakistan Super League.

"I have had quite a bit of success out here. I enjoy playing cricket here as the wickets are good, to bat on especially. I am probably one of the most experienced players out here (in England team). I was coming out here with a lot of confidence," the 23-year-old Yorkshire batsman said.

What must also fill youngsters like him with confidence is the fearless approach to Test cricket that new coach Brendon McCullum and captain Stokes have adopted, resulting in eight wins in their last nine Tests.

"The way we are playing cricket, what isn't there to enjoy? Everybody wants a result, we are all buying into it and it's so powerful," he added.