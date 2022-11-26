Pakistan begin training as Rawalpindi prepares for first England Test in 17 years

Home team will be without fast bowler Shahen Afridi for three-match series that starts on December 1

The National
Nov 26, 2022
Beta V.1.0 - Powered by automated translation

After the seemingly non-stop hustle and bustle of T20 cricket following two World Cups within 12 months, it's time for a breather in the form of a three-match Test series in the subcontinent.

England are all set to play a Test series in Pakistan 17 years after last touring the country in 2005, marking another major milestone for the sport in Pakistan as it returns to a prominent position in international cricket's calendar.

The tour is a continuation of England's visit before the T20 World Cup in the form of a seven-match T20 series - which England won. Jos Buttler's team then went on to beat Pakistan in the T20 World Cup final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Pakistan will therefore have a point to prove when the first Test begins in Rawalpindi on December 1. Multan will host the second Test from December 9 before Karachi hosts the final match from December 17.

However, strike bowler Shaheen Afridi will miss the three-match Test series. Also missing is out-of-form leg-spinner Yasir Shah, who has taken 45 England wickets in nine Tests since his debut in 2014.

Afridi, 22, aggravated a knee injury during the final of the T20 World Cup. He also had his appendix removed later - a surgery that usually needs at least three weeks of recovery.

Ben Stokes and Liam Livingstone of England celebrate victory in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Final against Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on November 13, 2022. Getty

Updated: November 26, 2022, 2:30 PM
