Greatest upsets in cricket World Cup history after Zimbabwe's shock win over Pakistan

The 2022 T20 World Cup started with a barely believable result, when little old Namibia outplayed Asia Cup champions Sri Lanka in Geelong – and the upsets have barely stopped since.

Most recently, qualifiers Zimbabwe shocked Pakistan, to leave the world ranked No 4 side on the brink of an early exit.

Sikandar Raza, their hero all-rounder, termed it the greatest win of his time in Zimbabwe’s national team.

Was it better than that time, in 1983, Zimbabwe beat Australia in the longer-format World Cup, in the country’s first one-day international?

Raza said he would have to defer to Dave Houghton, a player back then and now the side’s head coach, for an informed opinion on that question.

Both of those matches feature in our list of the greatest upsets in World Cup history.

But which was the biggest upset of all? Scroll through the picture gallery above and find out. To view the next image, click on the arrows or swipe if on a mobile device.